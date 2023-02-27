News

Tales of Symphonia Remastered set for major update, bug fixes

Tales of Symphonia Remastered reportedly launched with major bugs, frame rate issues, and odd textures.
27 Feb 2023
Leah J. Williams
Tales of Symphonia Remastered launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in mid-February 2023. Since then it’s been the subject of major criticism, as fans quickly encountered a range of issues with gameplay, particularly on Nintendo Switch – including missing or broken textures, extremely long load times, noticeable frame rate caps, and basic errors like blurry backgrounds in some scenes, and missing transitions in others.

Now, publisher and developer Bandai Namco is apologising for the issues, with promises it will fix and update the game in future. In a Twitter post titled ‘Apology and Information’, Bandai Namco claimed it was investigating player reports, and working to address the key concerns raised.

‘Thank you for playing Tales of Symphonia Remastered for Nintendo Switch. We have confirmed that there is a problem with gameplay in this product version that is currently on sale. We are currently investigating a fix,’ the company confirmed, via rough Google translation. ‘We will inform you about the update for future fixes as soon as it is known … We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our customers.’

While an update has not been dated, Bandai Namco will likely address the future of the Tales of Symphonia Remastered port for Nintendo Switch and other consoles in the coming months.

As many have pointed out, the original version of the adventure, which launched on Nintendo GameCube in 2003, is an absolute classic of the JRPG genre. With a memorable story, adorable characters and a colourful art direction, it buoyed the Tales of series to impressive heights – and swiftly cemented its position as a childhood classic.

It deserves a chance to shine again on modern consoles, and there are high hopes Bandai Namco can make that happen with new bug fixes and patches to address the disappointing quality of the game’s newly launched remaster. Stay tuned for more news on these updates in future.

