Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! is being delisted in November 2023

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! will be available until 30 November, and then it will disappear forever.
7 Nov 2023
Leah J. Williams
taiko no tatsujin drum n fun delisting

Nintendo

Image: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! is set to be delisted on 30 November 2023, after just five years on sale. The news was announced via the official Taiko no Tatsujin Twitter / X account, and while a firm reason was not provided, we can assume that music licensing issues have come into play here.

In the past, many video games have faced delisting for similar reasons, as music licenses are incredibly complex and require multiple approvals from artists, music labels, and other third parties. They’re also typically only valid for a limited time, which creates complications for game preservation in the longterm.

A notable example is the plight of the original Alan Wake, which was delisted in 2017 due to its use of licensed music tracks from Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, David Bowie, Poe, and Roy Orbison. It took more than a year of negotiating for the game to return to digital storefronts.

In the case of Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! it appears the delisting may be more permanent, due to the volume of licensed tracks, and the serial nature of Taiko no Tatsujin. Drum ‘n’ Fun! includes a vast range of licensed music, including main themes from various anime franchises, music from Nintendo and Sega, and a range of pop hits.

In addition, while Drum ‘n’ Fun! is a beloved part of the series, it’s already been replaced by a number of successors including The Drum Master! and Rhythm Festival – both of which have their own array of original and licensed tracks.

Those still keen on grabbing Drum ‘n’ Fun! will have until 30 November 2023 to purchase the game. Anyone who wishes to purchase DLC for the title will still have the option beyond this date, as it appears these additional tracks are not impacted by the upcoming delisting.

“We would like to express out heartfelt gratitude to all our customers who have purchased or played the game, and we kindly ask for your understanding in this matter,” Bandai Namco said. “Please also consider continuing the drumming fun with Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival for Nintendo Switch.”

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

