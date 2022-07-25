Tactics Ogre: Reborn details leak, classic RPG re-releasing November 11

Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together was an influential turn-based tactical role-playing game, released for the Super Famicom in Japan in 1995. It set the gold standard for the console tactical RPG genre, with many games since owing much of their DNA to Tactics Ogre. Rumours of a contemporary re-release had been swirling, and followed up by the brief leak of Tactics Ogre: Reborn on the PlayStation Store, alongside some promotional art. Now, another leak has outed several more details, thanks to a website that monitors PlayStation Store activity.

As spotted by notable gaming news and deals-sharer Wario64 on Twitter, a listing on the price tracking site PSDeals.net has managed to pick up the existence of Tactics Ogre Reborn, complete with key art, screenshots, a release date of 11 November 2022, and a store description which contains a number of key details, including:

The game will be a single purchase to own both the digital PS4 and PS5 versions of the game.

Tactics Ogre Reborn is based on the 2010 re-release for the PlayStation Portable (PSP)

A 'completely revamped AI' will allow enemies to 'adapt their tactics to the situation, providing a battle system that always keeps you thinking and never grows old.'

‘ will allow enemies to ‘adapt their tactics to the situation, providing a battle system that always keeps you thinking and never grows old.’ ‘The class-wide level management system used in Tactics Ogre (2010) has changed to a unit-by-unit level system. ‘

'numerous playability improvements, such as a quicker pace of battle, auto-save, and a complete overhaul to the controls and UI'

such as a quicker pace of battle, auto-save, and a complete overhaul to the controls and UI’ The characters and backgrounds from the original 1995 Tactics Ogre release have been recreated for high-definition displays

The cutscenes are fully voiced in English and Japanese

The game’s score has been re-recorded with live performances

Reborn has an interesting ‘New Game Plus’-style feature that lets you travel back and replay key points in the game’s story with the army you have developed, allowing you to explore different story paths.

The game will also have a rewind system that will let you undo actions on the battlefield – a game changer since one wrong move can have a devastating impact on the story.

The game will have additional endgame content, including something called the '100-level Palace of the Dead'

Images: Square Enix

Tactics Ogre: Reborn seems like an incredibly robust remaster of an important and excellent game. The game’s original director, Yasumi Matsuno, would later go on to direct other important RPGs such as Final Fantasy Tactics, Vagrant Story, and Final Fantasy XII.

While the game has yet to be officially announced by publisher Square Enix, should everything revealed by this leak come true, it will exciting news for fans of Japanese role-playing games.

The information uncovered naturally suggests that Tactics Ogre: Reborn will be released on PlayStation consoles, however we can hopefully assume that the game will make its way to other platforms too – PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

This year also saw the revival of 1994’s Live A Live, an RPG that previously had never been released in English. Square Enix rebuilt the game for Nintendo Switch, to much praise.