News

 > News > Culture

SXSW Sydney Games Festival 2023: Everything you need to know

SXSW Sydney Games Festival 2023 will feature a major indie games showcase, a conference track, an esports tournament, a tabletop celebration, and more.
20 Jun 2023
Leah J. Williams
sxsw sydney games festival 2023

Culture

Image: SXSW

Share Icon

The team behind SXSW Sydney 2023 has announced fresh details about what attendees can expect from the inaugural SXSW Sydney Games Festival, set to take place from 15-22 October 2023 in and around the CBD of Sydney, Australia.

This year’s event will play host to a major indie game showcase, industry panels and presentations, a social hub for networking, and a student showcase for emerging works, running alongside the Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) esports tournament, one of the longest-running professional esports events in the world, returning to Sydney after a brief hiatus.

Intel Extreme Masters Sydney 2023

IEM Sydney will run from 16-22 October 2023, and will be held in the Aware Super Theatre in the ICC Sydney. It will feature 16 top-tier Counter-Strike teams competing for a US $250,000 prize pool as the competition heads towards the Intel Grand Slam. Anyone who purchases a Sydney Platinum or Games badge for SXSW Sydney will be able to watch the show, with the price of entry included.

Individual tickets will go on sale from 22 June 2023.

Read: SXSW Sydney 2023 announces first speakers, events, badge details

SXSW Sydney Games Festival 2023: Events

Here’s a quick rundown of what else to expect from the SXSW Sydney Games Festival:

  • Indie Games Showcase: A curated showcase of 150 independent games from ANZ and beyond.
  • Games Industry Conference Track: A variety of panels from industry speakers addressing current trends, and visions for the future.
  • Tabletop Festival: A showcase for tabletop games, including a freeplay area.
  • XR Showcase: Hands-on demos for virtual and augmented reality games.
  • Games Festival Stage: A stage hosting performances, presentations, and live gameplay.
  • Investment Summit: Meetings and pitch sessions for industry professionals.
  • Social Hub: A venue for mixers and networking events.
  • ‘Midnighters’ Games Edition: A one-night event celebrating horror games.
  • Student Showcase: A showcase of experimental and creative student games from Australia.

So far, a number of games have been confirmed to appear during the SXSW Sydney Games Festival for 2023, including: Birth (Madison Karrh), Gubbins (Studio Folly), The Master’s Pupil (Pat Naoum), Knuckle Sandwich (Andy Brophy), Surf Club (Olivia Haines), Repella Fella (Phill), The Chef’s Shift (Panitia GameDev), Wood & Weather (Paper House), The Godfeather (Hojo Studio), Fractured Core (Engram Interactive).

Applications to appear as part of this showcase remain open for those with projects to share.

Badges to attend SXSW Sydney 2023 are now available, with a range of pricing tiers for those keen to attend specific tracks. Badges for the gaming segment of the festival begin at AU $1,095.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Culture Game Development News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Goodbye Volcano High
?>
News

Goodbye Volcano High takes out 2023 Tribeca Games Award

The apocalyptic coming-of-age narrative game took out top honors, with Despelote taking out a special mention.

Edmond Tran
id@xbox game showcase
?>
News

ID@Xbox game showcase set for July 2023

The ID@Xbox showcase will feature new and upcoming indie games, as well as demos and other reveals.

Leah J. Williams
Call of Duty: Vanguard review
?>
News

The Australian Digital Games Tax Offset passes the senate

The DGTO has passed parliament, with tax incentives now implemented for video game companies.

Leah J. Williams
need for speed unbound xbox game pass
?>
News

Xbox Game Pass: New games revealed for June 2023

The latest wave of games hitting Xbox Game Pass in June 2023 have been revealed.

Leah J. Williams
horse ranch dlc expansion pack sims 4 leak
?>
News

The Sims 4 Horse Ranch DLC expansion leaks on Steam

The Sims 4 is introducing horse raising and rearing in its latest DLC expansion pack.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login