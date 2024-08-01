SXSW Sydney announces special Cowboy Game Jam

The SXSW Sydney team has announced a celebratory cowboy-themed game jam – CowboyJam – set to take place in the lead-up to SXSW Sydney 2024. This inaugural game jam is designed to connect game developers within Australia, while also providing a chance to grab tickets for SXSW Sydney 2024, and have submitted titles displayed during the SXSW Sydney Games Festival.

Ten game jam projects shortlisted will each win two Games Badges for SXSW Sydney 2024, providing access to all the games-related activities during the show – the Games Festival, as well as various panels, talks, and networking events. A spotlight during the SXSW Sydney Games Festival will also provide a chance to connect with an audience, and the wider games industry.

“Yeehaw! Get ready to saddle up and dust off those old boots ’cause it’s time for a good ol’ fashioned code rodeo!” SXSW Sydney said of the game jam. “We want to hone in on the creative spirit of game developers and feature the incredible work within the games industry.”

The SXSW Sydney 2024 CowboyJam will be run remotely on itch.io from 1-31 August 2024, with teams (or individuals) having 30 days to create and submit their game projects. The theme, as might be obvious, is “cowboys” and it can be interpreted in any fashion. As starting points, the SXSW Sydney team has suggested a cowboy recontextualisation, an exploration of the Wild West, or something themed around hats. How you interpret the “cowboy” theme is up to you.

Per the game jam guidelines, each submitted project will be scored with firm criteria in mind. Games must be innovative (mechanically interesting), feel polished (smooth and intuitive), and have a unique execution of the cowboy theme. Guest judge Siobhan Dent will work alongside the SXSW Sydney Games Team to judge submitted works, with a decision on winners handed down by mid-September 2024.

Notably, there are some strict eligibility requirements for entering the game jam. Entrants must be over the age of 18, to start with. Additionally:

The project must be playable on a Windows PC.

Any third-party assets used must be credited.

Generative AI can’t be used to create assets or write code.

As long as games are created within the August game jam window, they’re in with a chance of being considered for showcase at SXSW Sydney 2024. Keen participants can learn more about the CowboyJam on its itch.io home page.