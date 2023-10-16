Super Mario Bros. Wonder introduces Kevin Afghani as Mario and Luigi

Since
Now, we know who it is – Kevin Afghani, an emerging newcomer in the voice acting scene. Afghani previously voiced Arnold in the English dub of HoYoverse’s Genshin Impact, and also voiced Raditz in a fan-made Dragon Ball spin-off titled R&R.
“Incredibly proud to have voiced Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder,” Afghani revealed on Twitter. “Thanks to
The announcement arrived after several days of heated debate around the identity of the new voice actor for Mario and Luigi, with multiple names, reportedly taken from the credits of a Super Mario Bros. Wonder demo, being thrown around.
Afghani’s name was in the conversation alongside a number of others – most notably, Mick Wingert, who was initially assumed to be playing Mario and Luigi based on his experience and voice samples. As speculation mounted, Wingert confirmed he was not playing those roles, leading to even more confusion.
It’s likely
With grand reveals like this, there’s usually a strong element of secrecy to protect developers and contributors. Martinet being such a beloved figure in the
With the furore around this decision now quieting down, Afghani is largely free to celebrate his new role, and his future with
Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which marks the debut of Kevin Afghani as Mario and Luigi, launches for