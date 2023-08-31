Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster delayed out of 2023

The upcoming Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars has been delayed, as announced by Konami on Twitter. While originally set to release in 2023, it appears more time is needed for polish and improvements. A new release date has not been provided, but we expect the game will instead target 2024 for launch.

‘We would like to thank Suikoden fans everywhere for your ongoing passion and support for the Suikoden series,’ Konami said in its announcement.

‘Regarding the planned release of Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars, we have reached the conclusion that despite the very best efforts of our dedicated development staff to release the Remasters in 2023, additional time is needed to ensure the quality performance and gameplay experience our users deserve.’

‘The entire Suikoden team is renewing our efforts to bring Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster to release as soon as is possible. We will share further release information as soon as it becomes available, on our official social media accounts and official homepage.’

Read: Suikoden I and II are getting HD remasters in 2023

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

The return of the Suikoden series will be worth waiting for, despite the unfortunate delay.

An early glimpse at the upcoming remaster has already shown off glittering worlds, and gorgeously reworked character designs that significantly elevate the adventure. With a timeless pixel art style, both Suikoden adventures still look fabulous – and should remain a delight in the modern era.

While the series is often forgotten in conversations around the most influential RPGs of the 1990s and early 2000s, this remaster collection is a great opportunity to revisit one of Konami’s essential works.

Stay tuned for more news about Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster.