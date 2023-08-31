News

 > News > Nintendo

Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster delayed out of 2023

Konami has announced a significant delay for quality and performance improvements.
31 Aug 2023
Leah J. Williams
suikoden game

PC

Image: Konami

Share Icon

The upcoming Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars has been delayed, as announced by Konami on Twitter. While originally set to release in 2023, it appears more time is needed for polish and improvements. A new release date has not been provided, but we expect the game will instead target 2024 for launch.

‘We would like to thank Suikoden fans everywhere for your ongoing passion and support for the Suikoden series,’ Konami said in its announcement.

‘Regarding the planned release of Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars, we have reached the conclusion that despite the very best efforts of our dedicated development staff to release the Remasters in 2023, additional time is needed to ensure the quality performance and gameplay experience our users deserve.’

‘The entire Suikoden team is renewing our efforts to bring Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster to release as soon as is possible. We will share further release information as soon as it becomes available, on our official social media accounts and official homepage.’

Read: Suikoden I and II are getting HD remasters in 2023

The return of the Suikoden series will be worth waiting for, despite the unfortunate delay.

An early glimpse at the upcoming remaster has already shown off glittering worlds, and gorgeously reworked character designs that significantly elevate the adventure. With a timeless pixel art style, both Suikoden adventures still look fabulous – and should remain a delight in the modern era.

While the series is often forgotten in conversations around the most influential RPGs of the 1990s and early 2000s, this remaster collection is a great opportunity to revisit one of Konami’s essential works.

Stay tuned for more news about Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Untitled Goose Game Australian Interactive Games Fund National Cultural Policy
?>
News

New game from Untitled Goose Game team to be published by Panic

House House has promised something 'totally different' for its next adventure.

Leah J. Williams
PlayStation Plus price increase
?>
News

PS Plus gets worldwide price increase in September

The PS Plus price increase is reportedly being implemented to ensure Sony can 'continue bringing high-quality games' to the service.

Leah J. Williams
Disney Dreamlight Valley physical release
?>
News

Disney Dreamlight Valley is getting a physical release

Dreamlight Valley Cozy Edition includes a range of physical and in-game goodies.

Leah J. Williams
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
?>
News

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Nintendo Direct - How and When To Watch

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be revealed in full when the latest Nintendo Direct showcase airs.

Leah J. Williams
aki street fighter 6
?>
News

New Street Fighter 6 character A.K.I. lands in September

A.K.I. snakes her way into Street Fighter 6 shortly – so keep an eye out for her trail.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login