Diablo fans who didn’t already switch to Path of the Exile II, listen up – Diablo Veteran Studio Moon Beast’s new action RPG has been revealed, well…kinda. The studio is being formed by devs previously involved with the Diablo franchise, and they teased a new action RPG in the making.

The coolest part? The reveal will happen alongside the February Steam Next Fest, and will feature a playable demo on the platform. Boom! That’s kind of hard to ignore, we’d say.

The title isn’t publicly known yet, but the reveal rollout is already mapped out, so far, so good. If you’ve been itching to slay some monsters in typical ARPG fashion, and miss the days of classic Diablo, you might want to keep your ears pricked. Let’s talk about it, shall we?

Moon Beast’s New Action RPG Reveal Date and What’s Launching Alongside it

Moon Beast’s full reveal is scheduled for Thursday, January 29, with the studio set to showcase the game and open the doors to its public-facing pages.

The timing seems particularly interesting, but more on that later – let’s talk about what we can expect first.

The announcement is expected to include (as far as we know, at least):

A Steam page going live

A Kickstarter “coming soon” page

The project’s official website

In other words, this isn’t just a logo reveal. It’s the start of a proper campaign: Wishlist visibility, community building, and a clear runway toward hands-on impressions, at least that’s what we hope to get.

A name for the project would be cool too, since for now, Moon Beast’s new action RPG is codenamed “Moonbeast Game”. Yeah, we thought the same thing – let’s hope the game is more creative than the codename, yes?

Moon Beast’s New Action RPG Will Feature a Demo on Steam Next Fest – and That’s Pretty Smart

We all know it, we all love it, the Steam Next Fest event is 50% chaos and 50% anticipation, with hundreds of demos competing for your attention, dear reader. What we think is smart, is that dropping it early gives Moon Beast’s new action RPG the momentum it needs, especially since the competition – Diablo IV with it’s new Lord of Hatred DLC coming soon and Path of Exile 2, among others – isn’t sleeping.

The Steam Next Fest will run from February 23 to March 2, so it’s a full week of demos, dev streams, and front-page visibility, something a developer like Moon Beast desperately needs, no matter the pedigree of ex Diablo veterans.

If – IF – Moon Beast nails the demo timing, so to speak, this could definitely be one of those Next Fest discoveries. If you haven’t read this article beforehand, that is. Which, let’s face it, you should’ve done.

What We Need to Keep an Eye out For In Moon Beast’s New Action RPG Reveal

Until the curtain actually lifts, there are a couple of things we will probably single out, considering ARPGs are really a thing of its own in many aspects.

For us, stuff like core camera and combat feel will probably be one of the first attributes to inspect, and of course how the world is set up, the tone, you know the drill.

Will it be as dark and gritty as the original Diablo titles? Or will they go down the more cartoony path? How will the camera be angled, classically isometric or will they try something new to set Moon Beast’s new action RPG apart from the rest?

Another aspect will be how deep the build will be, especially since – and we hate to continue saying it – the opposition has one of the deepest skill trees out there, with Path of the Exile 2.

At the end of the day though, we think Moon Beast’s new action RPG, and especially the demo, will be defined by the scope, the boss encounters or if they go with a single class slice of the experience within the demo.



All of these questions will most likely be answered on February 23 – and personally, we can’t wait.