Cast Details and Release Date Revealed For Upcoming Street Fighter Movie

5 Sep 2025 7:27
Peter Morgan
Video game adaptations are all the rage at the moment, with series like The Last of Us and movies like Sonic the Hedgehog finding their own forms of success. The upcoming Street Fighter movie is looking to follow suit.

It follows the release of another popular fighting game adaption in 2021’s Mortal Kombat, which was recently confirmed to be getting a sequel.

The Street Fighter movie release date has now been confirmed to be October 16th, 2026, with Legendary Pictures also revealing cast details in a recent announcement.

Street Fighter Movie Cast

Following initial news back in July that David Dastmalchian would be starring in the Street Fighter movie, the official full cast announcement came with graphics that paired the actor with the original arcade portrait of the characters.

  • Noah Centineo –  Ken Masters 
  • Andrew Koji –  Ryu 
  • Callina Liang –  Chun-Li 
  • Joe  Roman Reigns  Anoa’i –  Akuma 
  • David Dastmalchian –  M. Bison 
  • Cody Rhodes –  Guile 
  • Andrew Schulz –  Dan Hibiki 
  • Eric André –  Don Sauvage 
  • Vidyut Jammwal –  Dhalsim 
  • Curtis  50 Cent  Jackson –  Balrog 
  • Jason Momoa –  Blanka 
  • Orville Peck –  Vega 
  • Olivier Richters –  Zangief 
  • Hirooki Goto –  E. Honda 
  • Rayna Vallandingham –  Juli 
  • Alexander Volkanovski –  Joe 
  • Kyle Mooney –  Marvin 
  • Mel Jarnson-  Cammy 
Crew Details

Street Fighter will be directed by Kitao Sakurai (Bad Trip) and written by Dalan Musson (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), with cinematographer Ken Sung attached.

Legendary Pictures, responsible for producing epics such as 300 and Dune, will helm the film. Danny and Micheal Philippou (Talk to Me) were originally attached as directors but left the project in June 2024 to focus on other endeavours. 

Street Fighter Setting and Synopsis

The official premise of the film reads: “Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu and Ken Masters are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!”

1993 is closer to the release of Street Fighter 2 than the original game, which makes sense for a movie adaptation to focus on, as the second game is considered the landmark title of the franchise.

It successfully propelled the series it into the mainstream in a way that the first didn’t.

Principal photography for the film began in August in Australia, and the movie will be shot in IMAX.

I’m a creative content writer with over four years of experience working in digital marketing sectors as well as writing articles for Game Rant, focusing on guides and covering trending games like the Souls titles, platformers such as Spyro, and metroidvanias like Hollow Knight and Blasphemous. I am a big fan of games like Disco Elysium and FromSoftware’s Souls-series.

