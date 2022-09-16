News

How to access the Street Fighter 6 closed beta

Street Fighter 6 is getting a closed beta test ahead of the game's launch in 2023. Here's how to jump in.
16 Sep 2022
Leah J. Williams
Street Fighter 6 Kimberly evo 2022 reveal trailer

Street Fighter’s newest character, Kimberly. (Image: Capcom)

Street Fighter 6, one of the most anticipated fighting games of 2023, is set to get a major closed beta test in October, with players now invited to register their interest. The news was announced at the Tokyo Game Show 2022, alongside the reveal of four returning characters: Ken Masters, Blanka, Dhalsim, and E. Honda. They’ll join newer characters like Kimberly and and Juri in hard-hitting, stylish battles.

At this stage, it appears several new and returning characters will be available to play in the upcoming closed beta, with Luke, Chun-Li, Kimberly, Guile, Ryu, Ken, Juri and Jamie mentioned as being playable in the beta trailer.

Read: Street Fighter 6 gameplay mechanics detailed, here’s everything we know

Players chosen for the closed beta will gain access to the following modes and features:

  • Ranked Match
  • Casual Match
  • Battle Hub Match
  • Open Tournament
  • Extreme Battle
  • Game Center
  • Training Mode
  • Character Creation
  • DJ Booth
  • Photo Spot

Playable stages include Metro City Downtown, Genbu Temple, Carrier Byron Taylor, Tian Hong Yuan, The Macho Ring, and the Training Room.

The closed beta test will be live from 7-10 October 2022, with three full days of play available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC via Steam.

To join the closed beta test, you’ll need to register your interest on the Capcom website. Click on the ‘Apply for the Closed Beta Test’ button, and you’ll be sent through to answer a number of questions about your age and platform preference – you will need a Capcom ID to apply, and not everyone eligible will be chosen – but so the saying goes, you need to be in it to win it.

‘The aim of the closed beta test is for us to monitor the play experience of participants, identify any potential issues, and then address them in order to improve the quality of the game,’ Capcom says on its website. ‘The test sessions will use a version of the game still in development. As a result, we cannot guarantee a smooth gameplay experience. Please bear all of this in mind when taking part in the test.’

Submissions to join the closed beta will end on 30 September 2022 – so get in quick if you’re keen. Those who miss out will likely get their next taste of Street Fighter 6 in 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

