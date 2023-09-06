Post-apocalyptic cat game Stray is getting a film adaptation

Stray, the sci-fi adventure game starring a mischievous cat navigating a human-less future world, is getting an animated movie adaptation in future, courtesy of Annapurna Animation. The original game was developed by BlueTwelve Studio and published by Annapurna Interactive – so this seems like a logical next step.

While Annapurna is known as a prolific publisher in the games industry, with a tendency to focus on unique, independently-developed projects backed by wild creative ideas, it has also operated as a transmedia production company for more than a decade. Its animation leg is relatively newer – but has recently had a major success in the form of Netflix’s Nimona.

Stray is looking to continue this streak, with its neon tale of survival in a strange and uncanny world. The upcoming project is set to be helmed by Nick Bruno, who also worked on Nimona.

“This is a game that’s all about what makes us human, and there are no humans in it,” Robert Baird of Annapurna Animation said in the film’s announcement, per Variety.

“It’s a buddy comedy about a cat and a robot, and there’s such a hilarious dynamic. So, there’s comedy inherent in this, but there’s not one human being in this movie. I think it’s one of the reasons why the game was incredibly popular, that you are seeing the world through the point of view of an adorable cat.”

Baird claimed the film will utilise a “hopepunk” aesthetic about the future, with the focus of the narrative being on positivity and kindness.

Given the proximity of Annapurna to the original game, which launched to high critical praise in 2022, we expect the upcoming adaption will closely follow the source material – which is a rare expectation for a video game adaptation.

At this stage, progress on Stray is likely to be slow, should the team behind the adaptation be members of the Writers Guild of America or SAG-AFTRA. Both unions are currently on strike, as a result of studios refusing to pay fair wages, or provide staff with protections against harmful AI technology and exploitation. Full production on Stray is likely to begin following the conclusion of these strikes, when a new deal for those working in the entertainment industry is reached.