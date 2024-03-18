Steam Spring Sale 2024: The best deals for PC games

The 2024 Steam Spring Sale has officially kicked off, with great discounts on a range of the best PC games on Steam. There’s thousands of games now on sale, and plenty of highlights in the bunch.

Let’s start with the Resident Evil series. Pretty much every game in this franchise is now on sale, with many of the original titles going for under AUD $10 – including Resident Evil 4. While the remake of this title will run you AUD $44.96, either option is great. Resident Evil Village is also going cheap, at AUD $22.79.

If you’re new to the franchise and not sure if it’s for you, then Resident Evil 2 (remake) is going for AUD $13.73, and it’s one of the best picks of the bunch. With a neat balance of action and survival horror, and an earned amount of jump scares, it really is a fantastic game.

Elsewhere, a bunch of recent indie hits are also included in the Steam Spring Sale. Horror fishing sim Dredge is going for AUD $25.55, the must-play Case of the Golden Idol is going for AUD $16.86, and narrative cooking game Venba is going for AUD $13.47.

Read: ‘Venba’ is a Moving Depiction of Diasporic Guilt – Review

Here’s the rest of the highlights from the Steam Spring Sale 2024.

Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Check your local Steam store for equivalent pricing.

Steam Spring Sale 2024: Highlights

A Highland Song – $21.20 (was $26.50)

– (was $26.50) Coral Island – $35.96 (was $44.95)

(was $44.95) Crusader Kings 3 – $27.98 (was $69.95)

(was $69.95) Dave the Diver – $22.49 (was $22.49)

(was $22.49) Diablo 4 – $54.97 (was $109.95)

(was $109.95) Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition – $19.48 (was $64.95)

(was $64.95) Disney Dreamlight Valley – $44.96 (was $59.95)

(was $59.95) Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade – $57.47 (was $114.95)

(was $114.95) Gloomhaven – $25.47 (was $50.95)

(was $50.95) God of War – $37.47 (was $74.95)

(was $74.95) Hitman 3 – $17.58 (was $43.95)

(was $43.95) Hogwarts Legacy – $44.97 (was $89.95)

(was $89.95) Jagged Alliance 3 – $34.97 (was $69.95)

(was $69.95) Lies of P – $67.46 (was $89.95)

(was $89.95) Monster Hunter: World – $14.83 (was $44.95)

(was $44.95) Persona 5 Royal – $47.47 (was $94.95)

(was $94.95) Resident Evil 2 (Remake) – $13.73 (was $54.95)

(was $54.95) Resident Evil 4 – $7.48 (was $29.95)

(was $29.95) Resident Evil 4 (Remake) – $44.96 (was $59.95)

(was $59.95) Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – $11.39 (was $11.39)

(was $11.39) Resident Evil Village – $22.79 (was $56.99)

(was $56.99) RimWorld – $35.96 (was $44.95)

(was $44.95) Slay the Spire – $12.57 (was $36.99)

(was $36.99) Sonic Superstars – $47.47 (was $94.95)

(was $94.95) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – $44.96 (was $149.90)

(was $149.90) Stellaris – $17.08 (was $56.95)

(was $56.95) The Case of the Golden Idol – $16.86 (was $25.95)

(was $25.95) The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood – $18.55 (was $26.50)

(was $26.50) Venba – $13.47 (was $22.45)

You can browse the Steam Spring Sale for yourself via the Steam homepage. Deals are available until 21 March 2024.