News

 > News > PC

Steam Spring Sale 2024: The best deals for PC games

The Steam Spring Sale has kicked off, with a range of great games available for cheap.
18 Mar 2024
Leah J. Williams
Resident Evil 4 remake steam spring sale price

PC

Image: Capcom

Share Icon

The 2024 Steam Spring Sale has officially kicked off, with great discounts on a range of the best PC games on Steam. There’s thousands of games now on sale, and plenty of highlights in the bunch.

Let’s start with the Resident Evil series. Pretty much every game in this franchise is now on sale, with many of the original titles going for under AUD $10 – including Resident Evil 4. While the remake of this title will run you AUD $44.96, either option is great. Resident Evil Village is also going cheap, at AUD $22.79.

If you’re new to the franchise and not sure if it’s for you, then Resident Evil 2 (remake) is going for AUD $13.73, and it’s one of the best picks of the bunch. With a neat balance of action and survival horror, and an earned amount of jump scares, it really is a fantastic game.

Elsewhere, a bunch of recent indie hits are also included in the Steam Spring Sale. Horror fishing sim Dredge is going for AUD $25.55, the must-play Case of the Golden Idol is going for AUD $16.86, and narrative cooking game Venba is going for AUD $13.47.

Read: ‘Venba’ is a Moving Depiction of Diasporic Guilt – Review

Here’s the rest of the highlights from the Steam Spring Sale 2024.

Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Check your local Steam store for equivalent pricing.

Steam Spring Sale 2024: Highlights

  • A Highland Song $21.20 (was $26.50)
  • Coral Island – $35.96 (was $44.95)
  • Crusader Kings 3 – $27.98 (was $69.95)
  • Dave the Diver – $22.49 (was $22.49)
  • Diablo 4 – $54.97 (was $109.95)
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition – $19.48 (was $64.95)
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley – $44.96 (was $59.95)
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade – $57.47 (was $114.95)
  • Gloomhaven – $25.47 (was $50.95)
  • God of War – $37.47 (was $74.95)
  • Hitman 3 – $17.58 (was $43.95)
  • Hogwarts Legacy – $44.97 (was $89.95)
  • Jagged Alliance 3 – $34.97 (was $69.95)
  • Lies of P – $67.46 (was $89.95)
  • Monster Hunter: World – $14.83 (was $44.95)
  • Persona 5 Royal – $47.47 (was $94.95)
  • Resident Evil 2 (Remake) – $13.73 (was $54.95)
  • Resident Evil 4 – $7.48 (was $29.95)
  • Resident Evil 4 (Remake) – $44.96 (was $59.95)
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – $11.39 (was $11.39)
  • Resident Evil Village – $22.79 (was $56.99)
  • RimWorld – $35.96 (was $44.95)
  • Slay the Spire – $12.57 (was $36.99)
  • Sonic Superstars – $47.47 (was $94.95)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – $44.96 (was $149.90)
  • Stellaris – $17.08 (was $56.95)
  • The Case of the Golden Idol – $16.86 (was $25.95)
  • The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood – $18.55 (was $26.50)
  • Venba – $13.47 (was $22.45)

You can browse the Steam Spring Sale for yourself via the Steam homepage. Deals are available until 21 March 2024.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
stardew valley mayonnaise
?>
News

Stardew Valley update 1.6 lets you chug mayo

A whole new, horrifying ability is coming to Stardew Valley in its latest update.

Leah J. Williams
PSVR2 PlayStation VR 2 must have games
?>
News

PlayStation VR2 headset production reportedly paused due to excess stock

PlayStation has reportedly produced 2 million headsets, and won't produce any more until stock is reduced.

Leah J. Williams
wyrdsong game horned figure looming
?>
News

Wyrdsong developer Something Wicked Games reportedly gutted by layoffs

"Most staff" at Something Wicked Games have reportedly been laid off.

Leah J. Williams
PlayStation 5 PS5 Slim
?>
News

PS5 Pro specs allegedly leak via Sony's developer network

The PS5 Pro is alleged to be a more powerful console with an improved CPU and an upscaling feature.

Leah J. Williams
steam logo on background
?>
News

Valve introduces upgraded Steam Families game sharing

Steam Families allows you to share games with up to five family members.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login