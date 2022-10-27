The best deals from the Steam Scream Fest sale

Steam has officially launched its latest Halloween games sale – the Steam Scream Fest – with a range of horror and horror-adjacent games now going dirt cheap. If you’re looking to scare yourself silly this season, there are plenty of excellent games on offer, including terrifying indie hits well worth exploring.

Anything with horror themes has seemingly been included in the sale – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt makes an appearance, for example – but there’s also a fair range of genuine horror to choose from. You can take yourself on a haunting road trip with Days Gone, genuinely traumatise yourself with titles like Devour and In Silence, or romp through horror power fantasies in Dead by Daylight or Dying Light.

Of the titles on offer, we’ll put in a good word for Gloomwood, the macabre Thief-like from Dillon Rogers, David Szymanski and New Blood Interactive. This adventure is deliciously retro and moody, and features a gothic world that enchants with each turn.

Read: Gloomwood understands its immersive sim lineage, but still stands in its shadow

Strangeland, from Wormwood Studios and Wadjet Eye Games, is also a great pick. This classic point-and-point adventure is inspired by grim surrealism, and takes you all the way through a terrifying carnival out to wilder and unfathomable peaks.

Here’s everything you should pick up in the Steam Scream Fest sale:

7 Days To Die – $10.78 (was $35.95)

– $10.78 (was $35.95) Alice: Madness Returns – $4.49 (was $29.95)

– $4.49 (was $29.95) Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – $24.48 (was $69.95)

– $24.48 (was $69.95) Carrion – $11.58 (was $28.95)

– $11.58 (was $28.95) Control Ultimate Edition – $17.98 (was $59.95)

– $17.98 (was $59.95) Dark Pictures: House of Ashes – $24.97 (was $49.95)

– $24.97 (was $49.95) Darkest Dungeon – $5.39 (was $35.95)

– $5.39 (was $35.95) Days Gone – $29.98 (was $29.98)

– $29.98 (was $29.98) Dead By Daylight – $11.58 (was $28.95)

– $11.58 (was $28.95) Death Stranding Director’s Cut – $32.97 (was $32.97)

– $32.97 (was $32.97) Devour – $6.00 (was $7.50)

– $6.00 (was $7.50) Don’t Starve Together – $7.31 (was $21.50)

– $7.31 (was $21.50) Dying Light – $15.59 (was $77.95)

– $15.59 (was $77.95) Escape From Black Mesa – $7.23 (was $28.95)

– $7.23 (was $28.95) Ghostwire: Tokyo – $49.97 (was $99.95)

– $49.97 (was $99.95) Gloomwood – $24.60 (was $28.95)

– $24.60 (was $28.95) Have A Nice Death – $16.00 (was $20.00)

– $16.00 (was $20.00) Faith – $19.35 (was 21.50)

– $19.35 (was 21.50) Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach – $34.17 (was $56.95)

– $34.17 (was $56.95) In Silence – $10.15 (was $14.50)

– $10.15 (was $14.50) Omori – $21.71 (was $28.95)

– $21.71 (was $28.95) Outlast – $4.34 (was $28.95)

– $4.34 (was $28.95) Outlast 2 – $6.44 (was $42.95)

– $6.44 (was $42.95) Madison – $39.96 (was $49.95)

– $39.96 (was $49.95) Nioh 2 – $45.57 (was $75.95)

– $45.57 (was $75.95) Monster Roadtrip – $16.15 (was $17.95)

– $16.15 (was $17.95) Phasmophobia – $15.96 (was $19.95)

– $15.96 (was $19.95) Remnant: From The Ashes – $22.78 (was $56.95)

– $22.78 (was $56.95) Resident Evil 2 – $16.48 (was $54.95)

– $16.48 (was $54.95) Resident Evil 3 – $18.96 (was $63.20)

– $18.96 (was $63.20) Resident Evil Village – $42.74 (was $56.99)

– $42.74 (was $56.99) State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition – $21.47 (was $42.95)

– $21.47 (was $42.95) Strangeland – $15.05 (was $21.50)

– $15.05 (was $21.50) The Evil Within – $5.99 (was $14.95)

– $5.99 (was $14.95) The Evil Within 2 – $5.99 (was $39.95)

– $5.99 (was $39.95) The Forest – $7.23 (was $28.95)

– $7.23 (was $28.95) The Sinking City – $11.39 (was $56.95)

– $11.39 (was $56.95) The Quarry – $53.97 (was $89.95)

– $53.97 (was $89.95) The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series – $27.98 (was $69.95)

– $27.98 (was $69.95) The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – $31.32 (was $56.95)

– $31.32 (was $56.95) Thymesia – $27.96 (was $34.95)

– $27.96 (was $34.95) We Happy Few – $8.49 (was $84.95)

– $8.49 (was $84.95) Vampire Survivors – $5.99 (was $7.49)

– $5.99 (was $7.49) V Rising – $23.16 (was $28.95)

Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars (AUD). Equivalent sale discounts will be available in other regions.

You can browse the deals for yourself here. The Steam Scream Fest sale runs until 1 November 2022.