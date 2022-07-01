A major Steam Deck rival is now available for preorder in Australia

When Valve launched Steam Deck preorders in 2021, video game fans in Australia were disappointed by a lack of availability in the country. Nearly two years later, the console still can’t be preordered locally – but if you’re keen to play your PC games on the go, the Aya Neo Next might be the answer to your prayers.

This handheld gaming console runs on Windows 10, and is a direct competitor to the Steam Deck with one major, ground-breaking advantage: it’s actually available for preorder in Australia.

While the console is pricey – it starts at AU $2,089, while the Steam Deck starts at US $399 (around AUD $600) – it’s also extremely powerful, and should be able to handle every game you can throw at it, from AAA adventures to the latest indie title. Coming loaded with Windows 10 also means the device can play titles from any launcher easily, including Xbox Game Pass, Origin, the Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Connect.

The console comes in two models: the Aya Neo Next, and the Aya Neo Next Pro – although the Pro is not currently available to preorder from Australian storefronts. Here’s how the tech spec breakdown works out:

Aya Neo Next: Tech Specifications

Image: Aya Neo

AMD Ryzen 7 5825U, ZEN 3, 7nm, 8-core, 16-thread, Base 2.0 GHz, Max 4.5 GHz, 4MB L2, 16MB L3

AMD Radeon Vega 8 2000MHz, 16GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz

1TB / 2TB M.2 (NVMe) 2280

7.0 Inch LCD IPS 1280 X 800, 5-Point Capacitive Touch

3.85V 4100mAh * 3, Li-ion

Full Function Type C * 2

PD 3.0, DisplayPort 1.4, 4K 60fps

267 x 112 x 30 mm, 720g

Price: AU $2,089

Aya Neo Next Pro: Tech Specifications

AMD Ryzen 7 5825U, ZEN 3, 7nm, 8-core, 16-thread, Base 2.0 GHz, Max 4.5 GHz, 4MB L2, 16MB L3

AMD Radeon Vega 8 2000MHz, 32GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz

2TB M.2 (NVMe) 2280

7.0 Inch LCD IPS 1280 X 800, 5-Point Capacitive Touch

3.85V 4100mAh * 3, Li-ion

Full Function Type C * 2

PD 3.0, DisplayPort 1.4, 4K 60fps

267 x 112 x 30 mm, 720g

Price: $TBA

While both consoles share similarities, the Aya Neo Next Pro has superior storage capacity, and an improved graphics processor.

If you’re looking for a cheaper option, Aya Neo is also launching the Aya Neo Air Pro locally, which is a cheaper and less powerful alternative available at select retailers. It arrives in November, and rocks an AMD Ryzen 5 5560U processor, as well as a Switch-like build.

Where to preorder the Aya Neo Next and Air Pro in Australia

Image: Aya Neo Air Pro

Currently, a number of retailers are offering preorders for the Aya Neo Next and Aya Neo Air Pro, with the handheld PC gaming consoles set to land in August 2022 and November 2022 respectively. Here’s where you can nab a preorder until they’re sold out:

As of writing, it appears Big W is the cheapest local option – but keep an ear to the ground for more news as the Aya Neo Next and Aya Neo Air Pro arrive in Australian markets.