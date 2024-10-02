Starfield‘s long-anticipated Shattered Space expansion is out now, introducing new locations to explore, as a dense plot about space cults and eldritch horror unfold. To celebrate, the Bethesda ANZ team have revealed a one-of-a-kind House Va’ruun helmet that’s going up for grabs, with one lucky winner set to nab this unique collectable.

The helmet has been designed and built by prop house Hench and Scrap Foundry, with each meticulous detail inspired directly by the House Va’ruun of Shattered Space. Hench and Scrap has actually been sharing progress videos online recently, and showing off exactly how much work and talent has gone into this build – it’s an impressive helmet, and one that would look fantastic on any collector’s shelf.

For those who have visions of actually using it, there’s good news on that front, too. The helmet is fully wearable, and compatible with the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X Wireless headset, which can be placed around the helmet, or used separately.

One winner get the helmet and headset, with either able to be used in any fashion – whether to play Starfield: Shattered Space in “full immersion” mode or otherwise.

Read: Starfield: Shattered Space features 50 new locations, space horrors, and more

Image: Bethesda ANZ / Hench and Scrap

Those keen to enter to win this unique House Va’ruun Helmet and accompanying SteelSeries headset will need to like the competition post on the Bethesda ANZ X or Facebook accounts, and reply with the following: What would you name your Groat, and why?

The competition is only open to residents of Australia, and you must be at least 18 years old to enter. The competition ends on 15 October 2024, so you’ll also need to get in quick if you’re eligible. For more details, visit the Bethesda ANZ social pages.