Stardew Valley: 1.6 Update – Full details revealed

Stardew Valley developer ConcernedApe has revealed the full slate of new content arriving in the game’s upcoming 1.6 Update – and as it turns out, there’s plenty on the way. While the game’s newest update was initially described as a small addition, it appears its scope has blown out in recent months. Rather than only including a handful of new speech lines and tools, it will include a range of game-changing features, including some new quests.

The biggest additions coming to the game shortly are new festivals, items, and winter outfits for villagers, but there’ll also be plenty of new secrets, support for eight-player multiplayer on PC, and even some extra late-game content that’ll help you bulk out your skills.

1.6 content sneak peek. no release date yet pic.twitter.com/vyhbFRkZ00 — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) September 27, 2023

Here’s the full rundown of new features coming to Stardew Valley with its 1.6 Update:

A new major festival

Two new mini festivals

New late-game content, which expands on each of the skill areas

New items and crafting recipes

Joja alternatives to some of the end-game quests

100+ new lines of dialogue

Winter outfits for the villagers

New type of reward for completing billboard requests

(PC) Support for 8 player multiplayer

Many small additions and adjustments

New farm type

New secrets & more

In addition, ConcernedApe has revealed a glimpse at some of the new items and outfits arriving in the game – the Update 1.6 teaser includes three coloured frogs (yellow, blue, black), a new purple drink, a green starfruit, a strange fish machine, a new totem, what appears to be a purple arrow quiver, a new ticket type, and a mystery gift box. Jas and Sebastian also appear, in their winter outfits, wearing a beanie and a scarf respectively – and you can also spot a strange man in sunglasses and a robe in the teaser.

For now, this new content does not have a firm release date – but ConcernedApe has certainly left a lot to get excited about. Stardew Valley is a constantly evolving game, and with new content arriving at a steady pace, there’s always reasons to jump back in for more cosy farming adventures. Stay tuned for fresh news on the latest update for the game.