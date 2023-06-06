News

 > News > PC

Star Wars: The Old Republic reportedly set to leave BioWare

Star Wars: The Old Republic is reportedly set to change developers as BioWare refocuses on Mass Effect and Dragon Age.
7 Jun 2023
Leah J. Williams
star wars the old republic

PC

Image: BioWare

Share Icon

Work on the long-running Star Wars: The Old Republic MMORPG is reportedly set to be taken on by a third-party developer, given a need for BioWare to refocus on the Dragon Age and Mass Effect franchises going forward. Per reporting from IGN, parent company EA is currently ‘nearing an agreement’ to shift ongoing development to Broadsword Online Games.

Sources speaking to the website believe EA has signed a letter of intent, with the deal planned to go through by the end of June 2023. Per IGN, Broadsword Online Games is well-equipped to handle the transition, as it’s run by a former BioWare VP, Rob Denton – who also worked on The Old Republic during his time with the studio.

While EA has not outright confirmed this decision, it did provide a statement to IGN that indicated change is likely:

‘Almost 12 years after launch, Star Wars: The Old Republic remains a success and continues to grow its dedicated and passionate community … We’re evaluating how we give the game and the team the best opportunity to grow and evolve, which includes conversations with Broadsword, a boutique studio that specialises in delivering online, community-driven experiences. Our goal is to do what is best for the game and its players.’

Read: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 DLC for Switch cancelled

As EA makes clear, The Old Republic still has a dedicated player base – a fact which has likely contributed to the reported decision to shift development of the title to a new studio, rather than shut it down entirely.

As long as there’s passion for a game, it should remain live. So while The Old Republic‘s reported removal from BioWare is surprising, it’s also likely the best move for the ongoing game.

IGN believes around 70-80 people are currently working on The Old Republic at BioWare. Many of these developers will reportedly move to Broadsword, while others will be reassigned.

The next content updates for the game are expected to release as normal.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Culture Education & Student News Game Development Mobile News PC Xbox
More
Apple Design Awards 2023
?>
News

Apple Design Awards 2023 - All the winners and finalists

The Apple Design Awards for 2023 include games like Marvel Snap, Resident Evil Village, Diablo Immortal, Knotwords, Hindsight, and more.

Edmond Tran
Artwork courtesy of Awesome Black, and First Nations Creative Social Enterprise organisation.
?>
Education & Student News

Best practices for hiring First Nations talent in games, according to Awesome Black

The social enterprise organisation lays out some sustainable hiring practices in regard to recruiting First Nations employees and partners.

Emily Shiel
geoff keighley gamescom 2022
?>
News

Summer Game Fest creator Geoff Keighley claims E3 'killed itself'

Geoff Keighley has discussed the end of E3 in a new podcast, claiming its demise was unrelated to Summer Game…

Leah J. Williams
xbox games showcase june 2023
?>
News

Xbox promises no 'full CG' trailers for 2023 showcase

The Xbox Games Showcase will reportedly spotlight in-game footage as much as possible.

Leah J. Williams
Apple macOS Sonoma Game Mode Macbook iMac Mac Pro
?>
News

Apple introduces 'Game Mode' for Macs and Macbooks

Game Mode will aid Apple computers in prioritising gameplay and smooth performance.

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login