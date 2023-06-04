Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 DLC for Switch cancelled

Apsyr Media has announced the cancellation of upcoming content for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 on Nintendo Switch. Originally, the game was set to get a ‘Restored Content DLC’ which would have added in cut game content including missions, story, and new dialogue – but in a brief announcement post, Aspyr confirmed this was no longer the case.

‘We’d like to thank the KOTOR community for their immense passion and support for the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series. That passion allowed us to bring this timeless series to the Nintendo Switch, and we are forever grateful,’ Aspyr said on Twitter.

‘Sadly, today we’re announcing that the Restored Content DLC for the Nintendo Switch version of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords will not be moving forward for release.’

No firm reason was provided for the sudden cancellation – although Aspyr has offered a free game code to players as compensation. Any player who has purchased KOTOR 2 on Nintendo Switch can now send in their proof of purchase to claim a free game key for any other classic Star Wars game on Nintendo Switch or Steam.

The games included are:

Star Wars: KOTOR 2 – The Sith Lords (Steam)

Star Wars: KOTOR (Switch)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (Switch)

Star Wars: Republic Commando (Switch)

Star Wars: Episode I Racer (Switch)

Star Wars: Jedi Knight Jedi Academy (Switch)

Star Wars: Jedi Knight II Jedi Outcast (Switch)

Notably Aspyr Media was, until recently, working on a fully-fledged remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. In July 2022, it was reported that the project had been put on hold, and several developers fired, after an allegedly poor in-development showcase.

In August 2022, further reports claimed the project had been shifted from Aspyr to Saber Interactive due to dissatisfaction with progress. Currently, this title does not have a release date, and developments have largely been kept quiet. At this stage, it’s unclear what the alleged studio switch, and the cancellation of this additional KOTOR 2 content, means for Aspyr Media.