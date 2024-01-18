STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl gets late 2024 release date

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl developer GSC Game World has confirmed a new delay for the upcoming game, while also locking in a firm release date of 5 September 2024. Per GSC, the decision to push back the long-awaited game was related to feedback in testing phases, and a need to polish the technical side of the game.

“Throughout the frankly challenging development process, we understood the time was of the team’s main essence,” the team announced on Twitter / X. “Seeing the scope of polishing and understanding that we can’t push your patience too much, we were absolutely dedicated to releasing the game in Q1 2024, and we worked extra hard to meet the release window.”

“That, however, doesn’t change the fact that at the beginning of this year, we still witnessed the certain amount of technical imperfections that hold STALKER 2 below the expected standards for the final experience our fans are waiting for.”

“While there is absolutely no way to make another delay sound less dim, we decided to be clear about our reasons to postpone the game for the sake of yet another wave of polishing.”

Heart of Chornobyl has been in development for several years now, but work on the title has frequently been disrupted due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. GSC Game World was originally based in the country, and is now split across Ukraine and the Czech Republic. Understandably, that’s caused major challenges in the game’s development, leading to a number of delays.

The game was initially set to launch for PC and Xbox Series X/S in Q1 2024, but it does appear more work is needed to meet player expectations.

The newly-announced release date of 5 September 2024 is being described as “final” so it should stick – but in any case, the safety of the GSC Game World team is the main priority here. You can now look forward to the release of STALKER 2 later in September, but as the war in Ukraine continues, understanding and patience is equally necessary.