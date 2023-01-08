News

 > News > Nintendo

Sports Story features secret developer room with stark message

A player has seemingly stumbled into a secret room in Sports Story that features major developer grievances.
9 Jan 2023
Leah J. Williams
sports story developer room

Nintendo

Image: Sidebar Games

Share Icon

Like many other games of its kind, Sidebar Games’ recently released Sports Story has launched with hidden secrets – namely, a hidden developer room only accessible by slipping past the game’s bounds and heading into the darkness of the outer world. While most games include fun and colourful easter eggs for wily explorers, the secret of Sports Story is anything but wholesome – its developer room is a desolate place that hints at real-life creation woes, and behind-the-scenes conflict.

As shared by YouTube creator tendog, the room can be accessed by playing around with boxes in the Lens Store of the PureStrike Mall. While the trick to getting out of bounds appears complex, many players have been able to succeed by pushing these boxes to the edge of their room’s ‘bounds’ and slipping past to enter the walls and beyond.

If successful in exploiting the glitch, players will find themselves in a dark, featureless void. Walking to the left, players will soon spot some leftover items – a tennis net, an office chair, a sign, an entire court – and walk past these to find a fully-textured room filled with non-player characters.

Read: The biggest video games set to launch in 2023

In this room, players are greeted by the head of game development at a studio known as ‘Cold Cartridge’. Developers in this room are seemingly working on a sequel to their hit game, GALF – a clear reference to Sidebar Games’ previous title, Golf Story.

‘We’re currently on an enforced break,’ the lead developer says. ‘Our new game is going to be coming out any day now.’

‘You said that a year ago!’ a disgruntled worker shouts in protest.

‘You might say we’re experiencing a troubled development,’ the lead developer replies.

‘You might also say somebody kept requesting new features and my original vision no longer exists,’ comes another reply.

‘One might even venture to say we should have made the game work instead of adding new features,’ says a third developer.

Speaking to individual workers in the secret room will yield similar responses – complaints about unaddressed bugs, broken menu features, unwanted catchphrases in dialogue, some workers being paid double the salaries of others, endless rewrites, and workers being treated like ‘whipping boys’.

‘I’ve become despondent,’ one developer says when prompted. ‘I’ve been broken down into my individual parts. I’ve been to the depths to accomplish impossible programming tasks. And we probably have to cut the boss fights now.’

The dialogue spotlighted in this development room may well be poking fun at game development as a whole, and the challenges with creating an ambitious, highly-anticipated new game – but the parallels between the fictional GALF team and the ongoing issues of Sports Story are fairly damning.

On launch, several players noted bugs and performance issues held the game back. Some players reported not being able to advance certain questlines, being stuck in walls, issues talking to characters, typos, and glitches in screen transitions.

Should the newly-found developer room be any indication, this could be a result of a rocky development cycle that saw the game’s vision become blurred as ambition rose, and developers began to split focus on multiple new features, and an unrealistic scope for the game’s planned launch.

Sidebar Games is currently working on patches to address ongoing bug reports, although the game remains in a rocky state. As of writing, the studio has yet to respond to queries about its hidden room, and the allegations contained within.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
wizards of the coast dungeons and dragons cancelled video games
?>
News

Five Dungeons and Dragons video games have reportedly been cancelled

Wizards of the Coast is currently in the midst of major changes – many of which we're only now learning…

Leah J. Williams
cyberpunk 2077 cd projekt red lawsuit
?>
News

CD Projekt Red settles Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuit for US $1.9 million

CD Projekt Red has settled an investor lawsuit against the studio for launching Cyberpunk 2077 in a rocky state.

Leah J. Williams
elden ring pokemon scarlet
?>
News

Elden Ring and Pokemon Scarlet combine in wild mod

Talented creator Arestame has developed a hybrid Elden Ring mod that introduces Pokemon to the Lands Between.

Leah J. Williams
PlayStation January Sale Best Deals
?>
News

The best deals from the PlayStation Store January Sale 2023

The latest PlayStation Store sale has kicked off, with plenty of deals for the new year period.

Leah J. Williams
project leonardo ps5 accessibility controller
?>
News

Sony reveals 'Leonardo' PS5 controller kit for better accessibility

Sony unveiled 'Project Leonardo' at CES 2023, a PlayStation 5 controller designed for accessibility.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login