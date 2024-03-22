News

Spooky oil rig game Still Wakes The Deep now has release date

Isolation meets otherworldly horror in the release date trailer for Still Wakes The Deep.
22 Mar 2024
Steph Panecasio
Still Wakes The Deep

PC

Image: The Chinese Room

Oil rig horror game Still Wakes The Deep now officially has a release date, with the supernatural story set to come out on 18 June 2024. Developed by Dear Esther and Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture creators The Chinese Room, Still Wakes The Deep is a spooky atmospheric horror narrative that’ll set thalassophobic players into a frenzy.

Set in Scotland in 1975, players will embody an oil rig worker on a creaky rig. With communications out and isolation setting in, you’ll be facing off against supernatural threats and the danger of the depths. Given the narrative strength of the studio’s previous titles, Still Wakes The Deep is definitely one that fans of otherworldly horror should keep an eye out for.

Per the game’s Steam description, “Disaster strikes the Beira D oil rig off the coast of Scotland. Navigate the collapsing rig to save your crew from an otherworldly horror on the edge of all logic and reality.”

The date was announced as part of the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2024, which saw the unveiling of over 50 games over a 90 minute show – including a release date announce for Harold Halibut, and a launch trailer for Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Read: Handmade game Harold Halibut launches in April 2024

The release trailer for Still Wakes The Deep blends the sinister vibes of acclaimed deep-sea fishing adventure Dredge with a deeper layer of fear and psychological unease, creating a deliciously atmospheric tone. The game will launch on Xbox Series S/X, Game Pass, PlayStation 5 and PC later this June – ample time to prepare yourself to face the perilous depths of the deep sea.

Check out the trailer below.

Steph Panecasio

Steph Panecasio is the Managing Editor of GamesHub. An award-winning culture and games journalist with an interest in all things spooky, she knows a lot about death but not enough about keeping her plants alive. Find her on all platforms as @StephPanecasio for ramblings about Lord of the Rings and her current WIP novel.

