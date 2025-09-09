Spinomenal, a leading provider of HTML5 slots games, has made further inroads into the Italian iGaming market by partnering with local operator Netwin.

A long-term developer of slots for the online casino industry, Spinomenal has undergone a recent programme of establishing new partnerships which has seen expansion in the United States, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands and Georgia.

This latest collaboration with Netwin will give players in Italy access to its top-ranking online slots, with titles including Majestic Winter, Poseidon’s Rising and Dark Wolf.

Spinomenal’s catalogue of games will be added to Netwin’s portfolio via Exalogic, a gambling platform provider for the Italian industry.

Executive Reaction To The Partnership

Yossi Shayovits, Head of Business Development for Spinomenal, said: “Italy is an important part of our growth as we continue to develop our European operations.

“Netwin is a recognised player in the market and we look forward to showcasing our games to its casino players.”

Majestic Winter by Spinomenal

Netwin Commercial Director, Simone Paderi added: “The integration of Spinomenal’s titles into our portfolio represents another milestone in strengthening our entertainment offering.

“We are confident that this high-quality content will meet our customers’ expectations, further consolidating our position as a benchmark for responsible gaming in Italy.”

Spinomenal’s Global Expansion

It has been a busy few months for the online casino game specialists as it has secured several key strategic partnerships globally.

In May Spinomenal announced a new collaboration with Fair Play Casino Online that boosted its presence in the regulated Dutch market.

Within a week the company revealed another content agreement for its online slots had been negotiated with Germany’s Rabbit Entertain IT Ltd brands.

Rabbit is a leading player in Germany, operating several online gambling brands including lapalingo, Tigerspin, Casumo and Lordlucky.

Spain was the next regulated market to be ticked off the expansion list, with the announcement of a content partnership with Rank Group.

Rank is a giant in the British gambling sector, offering casino games, bingo and online gaming and also operates a number of successful Spanish brands.

The agreement saw Rank showcase Spinomenal’s games on Spanish brands YoBingo.es, Yocasino.es, Yosports.es and Enracha.es via Light & Wonder’s OpenGaming platform.

July witnessed yet more activity with partnership deals being struck with Starcasino in the Netherlands and with Betsson in Georgia.

But perhaps the biggest move of the summer was Spinomenal going live across Caesar Entertainment’s marquee online casino brands in New Jersey.

Strengthening its footprint in the broader US market, Spinomenal’s slots were made available on Caesars Palace Online Casino, Caesars Sportsbook & Casino and Horseshoe Online Casino in the Garden State.