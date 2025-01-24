News

South of Midnight officially launches in April 2025

Compulsion Games' latest adventure is shaping up to be a beautiful thing.
Leah J. Williams
Compulsion Games has confirmed its upcoming action-adventure South of Midnight will launch on 8 April 2025, much sooner than anyone expected. During the Xbox Developer Direct, the team went in-depth on the upcoming game, revealing more about its unique stop-motion animation style, its gorgeous-looking exploration, and its story.

Given a new glimpse at the game, it looks better than ever. There’s so much promise in its twisting, colourful enemies, its uniquely weird bosses, and its many wild terrains.

As Compulsion Games described, the game’s environments are just as important as its main character, Hazel, and it’s clear to see the love and creativity that’s been poured into this backdrop. As Hazel travels, she’ll journey through strange bayous, across fantastical, impossible cities, through deep jungles, across forests, and beyond.

Story hints provided in a new trailer also indicate Hazel will be dealing with both real-life and magical disasters along the way. Her journey begins with a hurricane separating her from her mother, and transporting her into a “Southern Gothic world where reality and fantasy are interwoven, and ancient creatures from folklore emerge.”

Read: Xbox Developer Direct 2025 – Every big game announcement

Alone in a strange new world, Hazel soon discovers her destiny as a magical “Weaver” and learns to harness new powers with the help of friendly creatures, like a giant, wise Catfish. Using her abilities, Hazel will need to fight back against strange enemies, free these spirits from darkness, and save her newfound world.

Based on the details shown off during the Xbox Developer Direct, South of Midnight is shaping up to be a fantastic-looking adventure that feels unlike anything we’ve seen before. Its stop-motion animation style in cutscenes is very charming, its monsters are cool and horrific, and its gameplay is brimming with novelty.

Here’s to hoping South of Midnight can live up to its clear promise when the full game launches on 8 April 2025. Stay tuned to GamesHub for more.

