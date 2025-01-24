Xbox Developer Direct 2025 – Every big game announcement

Xbox Developer Direct 2025 has promised a massive year for Xbox, with the showcase revealing locked-in release dates for a range of highly-anticipated games, including DOOM: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Previously, these games had been dated for a nebulous 2025 launch and now, we know they’re much closer than originally anticipated.

In addition to these games, the Xbox Developer Direct also played host to the reveal of Ninja Gaiden 4, as well as a remaster of Ninja Gaiden 2, subtitled Black.

Here’s everything announced during the Xbox Developer Direct 2025.

DOOM: The Dark Ages will release on 15 May 2025

During the Xbox Developer Direct, id Software confirmed DOOM: The Dark Ages will launch on 15 May 2025. As previously announced, this is a medieval-style prequel to the beloved boomer-shooter series, and sends players stomping through hell on a quest to squish demons.

Here’s what early previewer Steph Panecasio had to say about the game:

“The prequel evokes a very specific mood and doesn’t skimp on the Middle Ages energy, with the presentation emphasising how ‘medieval mechanics synergise with the enemies and the environments.’ Is it different? Yes. Is it immediately more interesting to me as a raging fantasy RPG girlie? Sure. Does it still have the all-important quintessential DOOM feeling? Definitely. No matter how much the scenery shifts, this game looks set to be all DOOM, all the time – just with an added layer of glorious Middle Age grime.”

Read: DOOM: The Dark Ages preview – Let’s get heavy

South of Midnight launches on 8 April 2025

Another major game to lock in a release date during the Xbox Developer Direct was South of Midnight, from Compulsion games. This adventure looks absolutely incredible, and features a stop-motion visual style that makes the whole thing seem dreamlike and surreal.

For those unfamiliar, it stars a young woman named Hazel who travels through the American South to discover her ability as a magical “Weaver.” Along the way, she’ll encounter all sorts of strange beasties and wild magic.

As announced, this game will launch on 8 April 2025.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 launches on 24 April 2025

To round out the trio of long-gestating games finally given launch dates, we also now know when Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 releases – 24 April 2025. This high fantasy adventure follows a group of explorers who investigate an “existential threat” to their existence, in a world inspired by 19th Century France.

Notably, this game has a starry array of voice actors on board, including Charlie Cox (Marvel’s Daredevil), Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings), Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI), and Jennifer English (Baldur’s Gate 3). A new trailer for the game aired during the Xbox Developer Direct revealed more about the game’s art direction, as well as its turn-based systems, and more.

Ninja Gaiden 4 is launching in Fall 2025

The surprise announcement of the Xbox Developer Direct was the reveal of Ninja Gaiden 4 from Team Ninja, PlatinumGames, and Xbox Game Studios Publishing. This long-awaited sequel follows new protagonist Yakumo, who will venture to Tokyo on a mysterious quest. To advance, he’ll need to confront “fiends and demons” as well as his legendary predecessor, Ryu Hayabusa. The first trailer for this game showed off some of its sword-slashing action combat, as well as a look at its vivid world.

As announced, this game does not have a firm release date yet, but players can expect to hear more in the coming months – it’s currently got a “Fall 2025” [Northern Hemisphere] release window.

Ninja Gaiden 2 is getting a remaster

As an added surprise, the Xbox Developer Direct ended on the reveal of Ninja Gaiden 2 Black, a remaster of beloved ninja-action game, Ninja Gaiden 2. This version features newly-enhanced graphics, making Ryu’s journey prettier than ever. In even better news, the game was announced for immediate launch.

It’s now playable via Xbox Series X/S and PC, and it’s also available on Xbox Game Pass.

You can catch up with this announcement, and the rest of the Xbox Developer Direct, on YouTube.