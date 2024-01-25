South Australian Game Exhibition (SAGE) 2024 reveals games and exhibitor lineup

The South Australian Film Corporation has released the full exhibitor lineup for the annual South Australian Game Exhibition (SAGE), revealing what attendees can expect from the upcoming show. As detailed, SAGE 2024 will take place between 16-17 February 2024, and will be a flagship event in Adelaide Fringe, which celebrates the local arts scene.

SAGE itself is designed to showcase South Australia’s burgeoning game development scene, with 34 upcoming games and their developers set to be platformed during the exhibition. In addition to game displays and hands-on opportunities, there will also be talks and panel discussions from industry folks, and education information for those looking to get a start in the games industry.

Notably SAGE 2024 is free, so those looking to learn more about the games industry can get a head start within a friendly, approachable environment. Those already in the industry will also have the opportunity to learn more about game development from a career and government perspective during the exhibition, with Screen Australia and the South Australian Film Corporation both on-hand to discuss funding opportunities, and how government support for video games is growing.

Here’s the full list of games and creators set to be on show at SAGE 2024:

A secondary showcase, SAGE Elevate, will also provide a platform for emerging studios and their projects: 7D Games Studio (Spellborn), ABM Visual (Cryptic Cabin), Cerulean Creative Studios (Crimson Cutlass), Golden Age Studios (Seeker Neko), Jazz King (Beach Bums), Jonniemadeit (Uncle Unco), Solar Lightshow (The Light I Promised You) and Towerpoint Games (ANVILHEART).

For now, the full lineup of panel discussions and talks on the SAGE Advice track is yet to be revealed, but some talks already confirmed include:

Power up: Getting a job in game development – presented by Big Ant Studios.

SA Great: South Australian games getting national support – presented by Screen Australia.

Education Pathways: Finding your way into a games career through education and training.

Supporting Game Makers: Grants, rebates, subsidy programs and support services and how to access them.

More will be revealed as we head closer to SAGE 2024.

The show will kick off on 16 February 2024 at 1:00 pm ACDT, and will take place at Adelaide Studios, 1 Mulberry Road Glenside, South Australia. You can learn more about SAGE 2024 and Adelaide Fringe on the SAGE website.