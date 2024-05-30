News

Sony announces State of Play to discuss 14 PS5 and PS VR2 titles

The Sony State of Play showcase is set to return earlier than we'd expected, featuring a whole host of reveals for PS5 and PS VR2.
30 May 2024
Steph Panecasio
With a cavalcade of games showcases on the horizon early next month, Sony is getting in early with a State of Play showcase announced to go live sooner than you’d expect.

Recent posts on the PlayStation blog and X/Twitter confirm that the State of Play showcase is set to go live on May 30 at 6pm ET (May 31st at 8am AEST), and will run for just over 30 minutes. With an alleged 14 games on the horizon across both PS5 and PSVR, it seems like it’ll be a reasonably tight show.

While Sony has already confirmed that we won’t see any major sequels to big franchises like The Last of Us or Ghosts of Tsushima in 2024 (per a report to investors), fans are eagerly awaiting any shred of information on some of the new IP – especially whatever is cooking over at Santa Monica Studios.

Rumours have also been swirling about a new Astro Bot game, after recent leaks alleged we would see an announcement any day now. Given the success and popularity of Astro’s Playroom in 2020, players have kept a close eye on developers TeamAsobi, so perhaps their patience may finally be paying off.

Other State of Play rumours involve talk of the PS5 Pro, as well as whispers of a PC release for God of War Ragnarok, though here at GamesHub we’re more excited to see something more unexpected.

How to watch the Sony State of Play

If you’re eager to drink in all the new offerings that Sony has on its slate for summer, check out the State of Play on PlayStation’s channels (including YouTube and Twitch).

For once, Australian residents won’t need to wake up at the crack of dawn (or even earlier) to watch the show, with a very welcome start time of 8am on Friday May 31st, AEST – just in time for breakfast!

If you’re keen to plan out your showcase schedule past the State of Play tomorrow, check out our full list of all the events dropping around Summer Game Fest in June.

Steph Panecasio

Steph Panecasio is the Managing Editor of GamesHub. An award-winning culture and games journalist with an interest in all things spooky, she knows a lot about death but not enough about keeping her plants alive. Find her on all platforms as @StephPanecasio for ramblings about Lord of the Rings and her current WIP novel.

