Sony cancels two more of its planned live service games

Sony has cancelled two live service games in development at top studios Bend (Days Gone) and Bluepoint Games (a developer known for remasters and remakes). According to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, one of these titles was actually a live service God of War game.

Reporting from Bloomberg does not outline details about this project, as it appears to be unconfirmed, but a Sony spokesperson has confirmed the cancellation of unannounced games, with Bend and Bluepoint now seemingly transitioning to new projects.

“Bend and Bluepoint are highly accomplished teams who are valued members of the PlayStation Studios family, and we are working closely with each studio to determine what are the next projects,” a Sony spokesperson said.

Notably, Sony did not mention whether the game cancellations will lead to any layoffs at these studios. The company did confirm it was planning “to do everything [it] can to ensure there is minimal business impact.”

Sony’s decision to cancel two upcoming, unannounced live service games follows a wave of recent live service genre disappointments. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League attempted to capitalise on the live service formula, and was roundly rejected the moment its first trailers revealed these gameplay elements. It went on to be regarded as a financial disappointment for Warner Bros. Discovery.

Sony’s own Concord, a live service game developed by Firewalk Studios, lasted just two weeks in operation before the plug was pulled. Firewalk was closed down as a result.

Read: Firewalk Studios has been shut down, Concord cancelled

The two unannounced games that have now been cancelled were likely part of Sony’s announced push into the live service genre, which began in earnest in early 2022. At the time, the company announced it would launch 10+ live service games by 2026, with its biggest studios tasked with launching these games.

In the years that followed, a number of these planned titles bit the dust. The live service multiplayer Last of Us spin-off was amongst the first to be cancelled. Then, a number of other projects were reportedly scaled back over quality and appeal concerns.

In 2023, Sony announced it would delay half of its live service games, as part of a rigorous review to ensure they could be “enjoyed and liked by gamers for a long time.” Six games remained on track for release by March 2026, with the fate of the others being unknown. It’s unclear which group the newly-cancelled games belong to, and whether Sony plans to forge ahead with its other live service projects.

The reality is live service games are incredibly difficult to launch in the modern gaming environment. The few that succeed aren’t typically defined by their live service elements – they’re good games first, that involve players in satisfying experiences, with revolving content allowing for deeper and longer-term engagement. A built-in audience isn’t simply guaranteed because a game is an ongoing, live service property – that respect and investment must be earned.

Sony’s initial announcement of forging into the live service space, with live service being the guiding principle in upcoming games, was a strange one. For many folks, it immediately detracted from the company’s future plans.

With Jason Schreier reporting one of the cancelled games was a God of War live service title, it begs the question: should Sony have led with this upcoming title having live service elements, or would a new God of War game have been exciting in its own right? It’s the lens that must be changed.

At this stage, it’s unclear what will result from Sony’s cancellation of new games at Bend Studio and Bluepoint Games. We may hear about the once-planned projects via backdoor channels in future, but for now, they simply represent missed opportunities for Sony and its creative studios.