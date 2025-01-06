The Sonic the Hedgehog film franchise has earned USD $1 billion

The first trailer for Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog film adaptation was an absolute clanger. On revealing the initial design for everybody’s favourite hedgehog, there was such anger and disgust that the entire film was delayed several months for a major character redesign. It really is quite a wonder that from this low, the Sonic the Hedgehog film franchise has now earned USD $1 billion at the box office.

Paramount Pictures can now firmly say it has a major success on its hands, with each film in the franchise going from strength to strength. After the initial furore around its design choices, Sonic the Hedgehog managed to bounce back with mixed-to-positive reviews, eventually earning around USD $320 million at the box office. Its sequel, which expanded the franchise’s roster of beloved characters and hewed more closely to the video game source material, earned around USD $405 million.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which has achieved strong reviews, particularly for its adaptation of Sonic Adventure 2 (2001), has now earned “over USD $312 million globally to-date” in its first two weeks in theatres. As Paramount has announced, that means the total haul for the first three films in the franchise has surpassed USD $1 billion, with this total likely to rise as Sonic the Hedgehog 3 continues its run.

As noted, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is also likely to be the most successful film of the franchise to date, with Paramount projecting further growth in the weeks ahead.

“The film opened to #1 at the domestic box office, followed by the franchise’s biggest international opening, with just 84% of the international footprint the following week,” it said. “On a like-for-like basis, including previews, for the same group of markets this result was 83% ahead of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The movie also reached USD $100 million in international box office gross more quickly than its predecessors.”

In celebrating this achievement, Paramount also confirmed media reports that Sonic the Hedgehog 4 has been greenlit, with plans to continue expanding the franchise well into the future. While a cynical person might say that’s all to do with cash, this goes hand-in-hand with the quality and fun of the Sonic the Hedgehog films (let’s not talk about Knuckles). Each iteration has taken a more loving approach to Sonic lore, serving long-time fans of the franchise, as well as newcomers.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is particularly good for fans of the early 2000s Sonic games, with Shadow the Hedgehog’s portrayal and story making a strong impact. It’s clear Paramount is keen to run with this success well into the future.

“We are so overjoyed with the amazing response to the Sonic the Hedgehog films from audiences and fans around the world and are proud to be part of the incredible, world-class filmmaking team that has come together to build this franchise,” producers Neal H. Moritz and Toby Ascher said.

“We make these movies for the fans; and their passion, support and love for these characters is what drives us every day to continue creating the fast, funny, and action-packed stories that make up the ever-expanding Sonic Universe.”

Paramount Pictures President and CEO Brian Robbins also praised the films, noting, “The Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has become an unstoppable cultural force with limitless potential … As each chapter of Sonic’s adventures continues to raise the bar, we’re incredibly proud and excited to continue delivering stories and characters that resonate with audiences around the world.”