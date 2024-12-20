News

 > News > Culture

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 greenlit at Paramount

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 directly leads into the blue blur's next chapter.
20 Dec 2024 10:12
Leah J. Williams
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Poster

Culture

Image: Paramount Pictures

Share Icon

Paramount Pictures’ Sonic the Hedgehog franchise will officially continue in a fourth instalment, set to be released in Spring 2027 [Northern Hemisphere]. The news arrives courtesy of Variety, which confirmed Paramount has high expectations for the future success of the franchise, particularly considering the strong reviews of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

As noted, this film is expected to chart well at the box office, with “USD $$55 million to $60 million from 3,800 North American theatres” expected for its Friday premiere. Ahead of this launch, the film has achieved an 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with many reviews suggesting it’s a vast improvement on its predecessors, thanks to the addition of Shadow the Hedgehog, and a more mature story.

The first two Sonic the Hedgehog films proved to be wildly successful for Paramount, so there’s a strong basis for the studio’s faith in the franchise. The original film received mixed-to-positive reviews for its silly humour and strong performances, and earned around USD $320 million at the global box office. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 also received mixed-to-positive reviews, and earned around USD $405 million at the box office.

Paramount is clearly hoping for bigger and brighter with Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and given the anticipation backing this movie, and its much stronger reviews, it could be on track to eclipse its predecessors.

Read: Sonic X Shadow Generations review – Reborn in darkness

It’s no wonder Paramount is already locking in a fourth film – although, this announcement may also have been the result of the third film’s end credits scene leaking online earlier this week. We won’t share spoilers here – in fact, we’re avoiding them ourselves, as Sonic the Hedgehog 3 doesn’t release in Australian cinemas until Boxing Day – but based on online chatter, the end credits scene does link to future developments in the franchise.

After this leak, it seemed obvious Sonic the Hedgehog 3 would pave the way for the next film or Paramount+ spin-off, and now this has been officially confirmed.

Those keen to see what’s next will need to be patient, as Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is only now entering development for that 2027 release date. But as we all know, time moves swiftly – just like Sonic – and we’ll learn more about the film before we know it.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
steam winter sale 2024
?>
News

Steam Winter Sale 2024: The best PC game deals

Grab some new games to play over the holiday season.

Leah J. Williams
Hi-Fi Rush microsoft studio show down tango gameworks
?>
News

Tango Gameworks is "considering various opportunities" for the future

Hi-Fi Rush 2 is not necessarily guaranteed.

Leah J. Williams
sonic adventure 2 live and learn song sega
?>
News

Sonic Adventure 2 songwriter sues Sega for ongoing track use

'Live and Learn' has allegedly been used in multiple games without the input of writer Johnny Gioeli.

Leah J. Williams
Vampire Survivors is one of many games coming to Xbox Game Pass in November 2022
?>
News

Vampire Survivors is currently free on the Epic Games Store

Epic Games is giving away another raft of games during the holiday season.

Leah J. Williams
elden ring kadokawa from software sony
?>
News

Sony is now the largest shareholder in Kadokawa Corporation

Kadokawa owns FromSoftware, Spike Chunsoft, Acquire, and more.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login