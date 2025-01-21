Sonic the Hedgehog 3 concept art reveals an alternative future

Ahead of the launch of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on digital platforms, new concept art has revealed some key scenes and ideas that were seemingly changed for the final film. The images have been released by Tian He Yan Studio via Weibo (surfaced by Eurogamer) and depict Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, and a handful of other characters in new, unseen circumstances.

There’s one particular scene that sees Knuckles and Tails abord a bike, attempting to outrun a giant ball of detritus, while stuck in what appears to be the middle of London. Another image shows Tails desperately trying to save Sonic and Knuckles as they fly through a desert pit of sorts.

Both scenes are very intriguing, as they don’t appear in any form in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, but perhaps the most interesting image revealed is one starring a Jim Carrey Robotnik.

Warning: Spoilers for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 follow. Don’t read ahead if you haven’t seen the film, and don’t wish to be spoiled.

Okay, now that the spoiler warning is out of the way – those who’ve seen Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will know one of the post-credits scenes features the arrival of the evil Metal Sonic, and his brief defeat by Amy Rose.

Sonic 3 concept art sees Metal Sonic, Robotnik teaming up

Well, it appears Metal Sonic may have been set to play a larger role in the completed film, or that the teaser was set to play out slightly differently, as one piece of concept artwork depicts Jim Carrey’s Robotnik wearing a ceremonial gown, with Metal Sonic by his side, seemingly ruling over a post-apocalyptic world.

Image: Tian He Yan Studio

It’s unclear what this concept art was for, but given the arc of the film and Metal Sonic’s place in it, we can assume this might have been an alternative take on the post-credits scene, setting up a much darker future for the now-confirmed Sonic the Hedgehog 4. Perhaps it was designed to be a major teaser, with the film ending on Metal Sonic’s arrival, and revealing Ivo Robotnik’s survival. Perhaps this is designed to be an alternative Ivo Robotnik, in a different future.

While Sonic the Hedgehog 4 has only just been revealed, there are already rumours it will focus on time travel shenanigans – much like Sonic CD. Notably, this game marked the first appearances of Amy Rose and Metal Sonic, so it would make sense that the events of the game would be adapted in this upcoming film.

Should that be the case, we could assume this Robotnik is another ancestor of Ivo Robotnik – but one that’s clearly as maniacal as his future successor. We could also assume this is early concept artwork for the direction of Sonic the Hedgehog 4 – and if that’s the case, it’s certainly a very compelling idea.

We’ll likely learn much more about what’s in store for the Sonic the Hedgehog film franchise in the near future. In the meantime, those yet to see Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be able to do so from home by 21 January 2025, as the film’s digital release has now been locked in.