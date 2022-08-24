Sonic Frontiers is officially launching on 8 November

Sonic Frontiers has officially locked in a release date on 8 November 2022, following major speculation and alleged leaks. The news was confirmed at Gamescom 2022, which played host to a brand new story trailer for the game – one that highlighted more of its wide open world, and how adventuring will work.

The snazzy new trailer went a long way towards justifying the game’s existence, and quelling fears about its plain-looking world. With several snippets showing off classic side-scrolling gameplay and plenty of colourful, gorgeous arenas to travel through, it appears Sonic Frontiers isn’t the bland adventure many assumed it would be. With racing tracks and homages to classic Sonic games along for the ride, it appears there’ll be plenty of variety in the game.

There’ll also be very cute creatures, known as Koco, for Sonic to rescue.

Read: Everything we learned from the new Sonic Frontiers trailer

While the story trailer left the plot vague, it appears Sonic is in danger once again, with a voiceover indicating his presence in the game’s newly-discovered world is causing major disturbances. To fix this, Sonic will need to venture through strange lands, defeating creatures with spinning attacks, and taking on the mechanical forces of a strange enemy that appears to resemble a young girl.

You can check out the new trailer for Sonic Frontiers below:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

The new features detailed – racing, combat, exploration, and side-scrolling adventures – deliver hope that the game will break away from comparisons to Breath of the Wild, and forge its own identity as a stunning new Sonic adventure.

With the series dipping in quality over the last few years, there’s high hopes that Sonic Frontiers will salvage this damaged reputation, and eclipse the franchise’s past. The game launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC and Nintendo Switch on 8 November 2022.

For more Gamescom 2022 news, visit our roundup of all the big game announcements and news from Gamescom 2022.