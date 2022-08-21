Sonic Frontiers could release in November 2022

Sonic Frontiers does not yet have an official release date – but a retail listing on a Taiwanese e-commerce website may have revealed details early. According a seller on Shopee, the game is set to launch on 15 November 2022 – a date which would align with the previously-announced ‘holiday 2022’ window.

Alongside the date, the listing also includes seemingly official promotional art, and did include new screenshots that reportedly revealed beloved characters Knuckles, Tails and Amy are making major appearances in the game. These were detailed by VGC but have seemingly been removed from the listing – likely as a result of it spreading online.

What remains is the confirmed date, a promise that all retail listings on the store are genuine, and what appears to be details about bonus ‘rewards’ associated with Sonic Frontiers – including toys, artwork, and what appears to be a DLC chapter.

According to VGC, the listing seemingly confirms that DLC is in development, with no further information about what it contains and how it will transform the game. The legitimacy of the Shopee listing has yet to be confirmed, however the inclusion of official screenshots is fairly notable.

Read: Everything we learned from the new Sonic Frontiers trailer

As of writing, the alleged November 2022 release date is not set in stone, but the same date was also recently spotted in the PlayStation Network backend – making it a fairly likely bet for an official release.

With Gamescom Opening Night Live host Geoff Keighley recently confirming Sonic Frontiers is set to appear during the August 23 showcase, it’s likely we’ll hear more about the game shortly. A confirmed release date is likely to be delivered during the presentation – so feel free to hold your breath on this one.

Sonic Frontiers is currently officially undated, but will likely be revealed in-depth shortly. The game is set to launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch.