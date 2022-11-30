Sonic Frontiers free DLC adds in new playable heroes

Sega and Sonic Team have revealed the post-launch roadmap for the polarising Sonic Frontiers, detailing a range of updates that will introduce new characters, game modes, challenges, and more for keen players still romping through the adventure. As the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account noted, each update will be free to download for everyone.

The first update will likely launch in early 2023. It includes a juke box mode to bop along with your favourite Sonic tunes, alongside a new photo mode to record every second of your high-speed journey. These additions will be joined by a special challenge mode that appears to include at least five new or altered stages – the teaser image includes major boss fights and Cyber Space races.

Following this update, likely in mid-2023, Sonic Frontiers will get a host of new collectibles and events. Something called ‘Sonic’s Birthday’ will arrive in the game with this update, although it’s unclear if this is a new cutscene, adventure, mini-game, challenge, or otherwise. A new ‘Open Zone’ challenge will accompany this, as well as a host of new Koco creatures to collect.

New modes, new Koco, new…playable characters!? More Sonic Frontiers content coming your way next year! pic.twitter.com/MoZ8Gtj4Ro — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) November 30, 2022

Rounding out the roadmap for 2023 is a major update that introduces new playable characters, in the form of Tails, Knuckles and Amy, as well as a brand new story chapter. The scope of this is currently unknown, but it does appear Update 3 will significantly expand the mythos of Sonic Frontiers.

Having the ability to play as other characters, each with their own move sets and specialties, will likely help reinvigorate the Frontiers adventure. It’ll be intriguing to see how Tails is adapted, for example, as his gliding ability may not come in handy in such a wide, open game. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Knuckles’ climbing ability may make traversal and exploration much more enjoyable.

We’ll have to wait to see how these new additions change up Sonic Frontiers in 2023.