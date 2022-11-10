News

 > News > Culture

Behold the glory of this ugly Sonic Frontiers controller

This Sonic Frontiers tie-in controller is certainly a sight to behold. Here's how you can win one for your collection.
11 Nov 2022
Leah J. Williams
sonic frontiers custom controller

Culture

Image: Five Star Games

Share Icon

To celebrate the launch of Sonic Frontiers, local Australian publisher Five Star Games has commissioned a frankly wondrous Xbox controller, available to the public via a series of competitions. The blue, white, and red creation represents multiple aspects of Sonic’s iconic design – his red shoes, his blue fur, and his iconic spiky mullet.

It’s a little bit hideous, but also fairly cute. The spines on the back are a key touch, as are the fun side grips and the shiny blue plates. The designers at TagMODS have done a solid job here, and there’s no doubt Sonic devotees would be delighted to nab one of these controllers.

On that front, there’s good and bad news. These custom creations are available to everyone – but they’ll need to be won in two tests of skill and humour.

Read: Sonic Frontiers review – A speed bump in the road

How to win the Sonic Frontiers Xbox controller

sonic frontiers custom controller
Image: Five Star Games

If you’re salivating over the thought of owning your very own mulleted Sonic Frontiers controller, there’s great news. Both Turtle Beach Australia and EB Games Australia are currently hosting concurrent competitions to win one, with multiple controllers up for grabs.

There are some caveats – you will need to be an Australian resident, aged 15 years or older – but this is a minor foible in the grand scheme of things.

Over on the Turtle Beach Australia Twitter account, you’ll have a chance to win one of 10 major prize packs, which include the unique controller as well as a copy of Sonic Frontiers for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. To enter, you’ll need to post a photo of yourself recreating the cover image of Sonic Frontiers – complete with a cool action pose.

Over on the EB Games Australia Instagram account, you’ll also have a chance to win a copy of Sonic Frontiers for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, as well as the controller. There are only 5 major prizes available from EB Games, so it’ll be a much tighter competition pool. To enter this version, you’ll need to like the competition post on Instagram, and comment about where in the world you’d go with the power of super speed.

While the prize pool is small, there will be some lucky punters who walk away with this glorious, spiny controller – and there’s hope it could be you. Both competitions are set to end one week after their launch dates (16 November 2022), so get in quick if you’re keen.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Features Mobile News Opinions & Analysis PC PlayStation
More
marvel snap best decks
?>
News

The best decks in Marvel Snap, according to creator Ben Brode

If you're struggling to claim victory in Marvel Snap, game creator Ben Brode has some hard-earned tips.

Leah J. Williams
evil dead the game
?>
News

Free games on the Epic Games Store for November 2022

The Epic Games Store is offering two major free games in late November 2022 – including a recent release.

Leah J. Williams
dragon age absolution tv trailer release date
?>
News

Dragon Age: Absolution gets new trailer, release date

Dragon Age: Absolution has locked in a premiere date, with all six episodes landing at once.

Leah J. Williams
PlayStation Plus Kingdom Hearts 3
?>
News

PlayStation Plus Extra, Premium games for November 2022 revealed

The new lineup of games for the PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe and Premium subscription tiers has been announced for November…

Emily Shiel
mcdonald's gaming chair mccrispy
?>
News

McDonald's launches grease-proof gaming chair

McDonald's has announced the launch of a grease-proof gaming chair that comes with a burger warmer.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login