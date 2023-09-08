Skull and Bones developer Ubisoft Singapore reportedly facing union action

A new report from Kotaku has revealed Skull and Bones developer Ubisoft Singapore is currently facing an organised labor movement, guided by the Singapore Creative Media and Publishing Union (CMPU). Per confirmation from Ubisoft, the union is currently organising a “ballot exercise” to canvas support for game workers who may need the CMPU in future negotiations.

“At the request of the Creative Media and Publishing Union (CMPU), a branch of Singapore’s National Trade Union Congress, a ballot exercise is being conducted this week among eligible team members in the studio to determine whether formal recognition should be granted,” a spokesperson for Ubisoft told Kotaku.

“Ubisoft believes in the importance of listening to our employees and fostering an open dialogue, and we believe that we have appropriate mechanisms and initiatives in place to continue creating a great workplace.”

Read: Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones has been delayed yet again

Notably, reports from 2021 indicate Ubisoft Singapore was previously dealing with a range of alleged issues in the workplace, including pay disparity, harassment, and toxicity. A Kotaku report spotlighted serious allegations from 20 former and current staff members, who flagged the studio as “one of the worst Ubisoft studios in terms of culture”.

While several changes, including staff removals, reportedly contributed to better workplace culture in recent years, it appears workers at Ubisoft Singapore may be looking for a more impactful overhaul. At this stage, the CMPU is simply canvassing desire for formal organisation, but we’ll likely hear more in the event that a union vote is initiated.

Concurrent to reports of union action at Ubisoft Singapore, Kotaku has also reported that Skull and Bones has lost yet another creative director, with tenured staffer Elisabeth Pellen departing the project after five years. Pellen was reportedly instrumental in overturning and rebooting the creative direction of the game, with the team now turning their focus to fulfilling her original vision.

After several years in development, and a number of studio hurdles, the future direction and release plans of Skull and Bones remain unclear.