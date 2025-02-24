Shotgun Cop Man lets you arrest Satan, raise hell in Hell

Shotgun Cop Man from DeadToast Entertainment (My Friend Pedro) and Devolver Digital might have the wildest game premise of 2025 yet: you are Shotgun Cop Man, and your mission is to enter hell, to arrest Satan for his devilish crimes.

As revealed in the debut gameplay trailer for this “precision platformer,” you’ll wield a boomstick and pistol as you traverse complex stages filled with a variety of traversal challenges. Guns will give you a “boost” across platforms, so you’ll need to precisely time your jumps and shots to ensure you’re slipping and sliding through each tight corridor and opening.

“Your diabolical arsenal lets you jump, launch, and propel yourself through the game’s challenging, chaotic levels, dodging enemies, leaping gaps, and scaling walls.”

Those familiar with DeadToast Entertainment’s previous game, My Friend Pedro, will see a lot familiar in the sharpness and fluidity of Shotgun Cop Man‘s movements. While this game features an entirely different, more simplistic art style, it retains the precision platforming of its predecessor, and the need to closely monitor enemy and environmental movements to ensure you survive literal hell.

Shotgun Cop Man – First Trailer

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Read: Noble Steed Games is hosting an IWD WIP night for local Sydney game devs

For those seeking a challenge, Shotgun Cop Man will include No Damage and Speedrun Modes to accompany a main campaign. There will also be opportunity for users to create their own levels, for added replayability. A taste of this action is currently available in demo form on Steam.

Per Devolver, this includes 17 complete levels of varying difficulty, with each allowing you to test Shotgun Cop Man’s mettle against spikes, slides, roving demons, and Satan himself.

Shotgun Cop Man is currently set to launch on PC and Switch later in 2025, for around USD $9.99. You can learn more about this upcoming game on Steam.