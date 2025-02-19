Noble Steed Games is hosting an IWD WIP night for local Sydney game devs

Noble Steed Games is celebrating International Women’s Day with a dedicated WIP night on 14 March 2025, showing off the latest projects from a range of women in game development. The event will take place in Surry Hills, Sydney, and it will be free for everyone (although you will need to claim a ticket).

For those who can attend, there will be a bunch of playable demos on show, as well as a range of talks from local game devs. Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming show:

Neema Iyer will present Kamata by STEMtoto – “In Kamata, join Nia in a cozy adventure to save the future of her island! Clean up the tropical paradise of Zimzemba by recycling, composting, and uncovering hidden secrets.”

Sophia Westmacott will present Oraculus – “Oraculus is an interactive murder mystery novel that allows the player to craft their own musical numbers based on the actions they take. It features whimisical and frabjous set pieces, music, characters and more.”

Elissa Black will present Dungeons of Freeport – “Dungeons of Freeport is a roguelite play-once-a-day text-mode game, in the style of Bulletin Board System door games from the ’90s.”

As noted, Dungeons of Freeport will be one of the games playable during the event.

In addition to presenting their games, speakers will also share more about their “respective journeys into the industry, what they’re currently working on, and how they’re making it.” For those with an interest (or experience) in game development, it should be a lovely showcase of each individual, and how games are made.

It’s also very nice to have an event like this taking place during International Women’s Day celebrations. As a personal aside, a previous workplace “celebrated” the event by giving the women of our office pedicures and teeth whitening – and this is a much better, more educational option.

It’s exactly the sort of showcase that could inspire a new career, interest, or hobby, particularly for younger girls and women, so it’s great to see it open to everyone, of all ages, for free.

Those keen to attend can learn more about the Noble Steed Games IWD WIP night via Humanitix.