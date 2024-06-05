News

Screen Queensland announces new game funding recipients

Screen Queensland has doubled its game project funding since its last round.
5 Jun 2024
Leah J. Williams
janet demornay is a slumlord game screen queensland

Image: Fuzzy Ghost

Screen Queensland has announced support for 17 new video game projects in development in Queensland, as part of its newly-doubled games funding program. As announced, 14 of the projects will receive a combined AUD $1 million in Games Grants funding, and three additional projects will receive AUD $1.1 million, as part of Screen Queensland’s Digital Games Incentive.

One of the highly-anticipated projects funded is Fuzzy Ghost’s Janet DeMornay is a Slumlord (and a witch), an exploration of renting and queerness set in an inner-Sydney suburb.

“It means we have the time and space to create a (we hope) truly excellent game that will reach an even wider audience all over the world,” Scott Ford, Fuzzy Ghost co-founder said of the funding. “Returning to Queensland also means being able to work closer with all the artists we have collaborated with on our previous games – the people we grew up, studied, worked and lived with. It is such an exciting time to be making games in Queensland, and we are chuffed to be a part of it.”

As part of its Games Grants fund, Screen Queensland is also supporting Schrodinger’s Cat Burglar from Abandoned Sheep, Loggerhead from Affordable Cat, Slumbering Woods from Chunky Quail, Momento from Fat Alien Cat X Nomo Studio, Servonauts from MAXART, and more.

The organisation’s Digital Games Incentive, which aims to attract new game development projects to Queensland and encourage growth for existing studios, will also support development on Cozy Caravan (5 Lives Studios), as well as an unannounced project from Gameloft Brisbane, and an additional mystery project yet to be announced.

Screen Queensland’s plans for support

“We are strategically supporting the sector at all levels through our Digital Games Incentive, Games Grants and Games Residency program,” Jacqui Feeney, Screen Queensland CEO said.

“Through targeted programs, collaboration with the wider sector and government agencies like Trade and Investment Queensland, we are working to ensure the Queensland games industry is set up for success. Our rapid growth in recent years shows that this strategy is already paying dividends for the state.”

With support from the wider government, Screen Queensland will continue to run its games funding and incentive programs in future. Through its Games Residency program, it will also work to support early-career developers, with a view to foster games-related skills development and growth within Queensland.

Screen Queensland is now preparing to open up its next round of Games Grants for applications. These will open Friday, 7 June 2024 and close Sunday, 21 July 2024. Those with project eligible for consideration can learn more on the Screen Queensland website.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

