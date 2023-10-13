News

Sarah Michelle Gellar reportedly declined a Mortal Kombat game role

The Buffy The Vampire Slayer actress apparently turned down a role in Mortal Kombat due to unsatisfactory terms.
13 Oct 2023
Edmond Tran
Buffy The Vampire Slayer. Image: Fox

Sarah Michelle Gellar (now Sarah Michelle Prinze), was supposedly approached to appear in a Mortal Kombat game, according to her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. Prinze divulged the details of the failed casting on an episode of his wrestling podcast, Wrestling With Freddie.

As picked up by GamesHub contributor Jam Walker, who first shared the details on Twitter, the actress famously known for Buffy The Vampire Slayer, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Scooby-Doo was reportedly approached to be in a Mortal Kombat game, but declined due to dissatisfaction with the proposed terms of appearance.

In an episode discussing crossovers between competing wrestling promotions WWE and AEW, Prinze and podcast co-host Jeff Dye spoke about dream character crossovers between rival pop culture brands like Marvel and DC Comics, as well as Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter.

Dye brought up Mortal Kombat’s penchant for introducing guest characters from film iconic action film franchises to its roster, like Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator and Todd McFarlane’s Spawn in Mortal Kombat 11. Prinze then brought up the tidbit of his partner, Sarah Michelle Prinze (nee Gellar), having been asked to appear in a Mortal Kombat game.

“They tried to get my wife in Mortal Kombat, but they couldn’t afford her,” Prinze said. “She’s got her price.”

“When she did Call of Duty that set a certain precedent, and they weren’t able to… they couldn’t afford her.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar previously starred as herself in Call of Duty: Black Ops (2010) as a playable character in the Zombies campaign, Call of the Dead. She provided her voice and likeness alongside fellow actors Danny Trejo, Michael Rooker, and Robert Englund, who formed a film crew led by zombie cinema pioneer, George A. Romero.

“My wife’s the shit, bro. She’s the truth. She don’t play. She knows her worth,” Prinze said.

Whether Gellar would have portrayed an existing Mortal Kombat character or reprised one of her iconic screen roles like Buffy Summers, it would have been a very entertaining prospect to see her likeness eviscerating Mortal Kombat characters in R-rated fashion. That fantasy will likely be forever relegated to just a dream crossover – but what a dream.

Mortal Kombat 1, the latest game in the series, sees actress Megan Fox play the role of the existing character Nitara, as well as actor Jean-Claude Van Damme appearing as an optional character palette swap for Johnny Cage, a character that was designed after him in the original 1992 game.

Mortal Kombat 1 will also see crossover characters Omni-Man (Invincible), Homelander (The Boys) and Peacemaker (Suicide Squad) appear as post-launch DLC. Homelander and Peacemaker will be fashioned after actors Anthony Starr and John Cena, respectively.

The previous game in the series, Mortal Kombat 11, saw UFC-turned-WWE fighter Ronda Rousey portray the existing character Sonya Blade. Crossover characters included Arnold Schwarzenegger as The Terminator, John Rambo, with likeness and voice capture provided by Sylvester Stallone, and RoboCop, which featured actor Peter Weller reprising the role for the first time since Robocop 2.

10/12/2023 10:04 am GMT

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

