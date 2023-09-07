Mortal Kombat 1 introduces Nitara, played by Megan Fox

NetherRealm Studios has announced the return of vampire fighter Nitara in Mortal Kombat 1, with a new gameplay trailer revealing a re-designed appearance, and that she’ll be played by actor Megan Fox (Transformers, Jennifer’s Body). Fox will provide the voice for the character, and it also appears her likeness has inspired Nitara’s new look.

In the game’s new trailer, the freshly-revealed fighter rocks a gothic, cleavage-heavy body suit with metallic accents and a corset bodice, which compliments her lithe, claw-based spin attacks. As in her past appearances, Nitara will be a melee-focussed fighter, with each swing of her claws drawing blood and carnage. She can also use her wings to cross distances on the battlefield, going in for stronger attacks.

Notably, this is the first time Nitara has appeared as a fully playable fighter in Mortal Kombat since Mortal Kombat: Armageddon launched in 2006. While she briefly appeared in Mortal Kombat 11, this was only a cameo.

“She comes from this weird realm, she is a type of vampire creature,” Fox explains of her appearance as the character. “She’s evil, but she’s also good. She’s trying to save her people. I really like her. She’s a vampire, which obviously resonates for whatever reason.”

Fox joins a long list of Hollywood celebrities who’ve contributed to the Mortal Kombat franchise over the years. Beyond cameo appearances in recent advertisements, actors like Peter Weller (RoboCop) and Sylvester Stallone (Rambo) have also appeared in the game, reprising their most famous characters. Mortal Kombat 1 will also mark cameo appearances from J.K. Simmons (Invincible) and Antony Starr (The Boys), among others.

Mortal Kombat 1 leaks: What you need to know

Notably, the reveal of Megan Fox as Nitara in Mortal Kombat 1 has arrived following another bit of major news for the game – although, not news NetherRealm is likely to appreciate. According to details recently posted to Reddit, one keen Mortal Kombat player has managed to get their hands on the Nintendo Switch version of the game a whole two weeks early.

This player has shared a variety of screenshots and details about the upcoming fighting game, even posting the full roster list ahead of an official reveal from NetherRealm Studios.

Those looking to avoid spoilers should now set up any block words or filters as necessary. While NetherRealm is working to take down early details, it’s very hard to put spoilers back in the box – and the leaked content is continuing to pop up on social media channels.

Keep a wary eye on Mortal Kombat 1 content online – and stay tuned for more details about the game as it heads to launch on 14 September 2023 in early access.