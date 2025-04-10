The Royal Flying Doctor Service launches gaming charity initiative

The Royal Flying Doctor Service (Queensland Section) has announced the launch of a brand new charity initiative designed to encourage gaming content creators to support the organisation’s essential work delivering medical care to those in remote and regional communities. ‘Change the Game’ aims to raise funds throughout May, with streamers now able to sign up to join the cause and “unlock milestones and exclusive prize pools.”

Beyond raising funds to aid life-saving care, the RFDS is also hoping Change the Game will drive awareness of its work, and the need for better funding for life-saving care, including mental health services. In future, the organisation hopes to engage “key industry players to build meaningful collaborations in areas such as game development, digital gaming internships, and building flight simulator communities.”

Essentially, it aims to harness the power of the gaming community to create new opportunities for education and understanding of its role, and the need for improved regional and remote healthcare within Queensland and wider Australia.

“With Change the Game, we’re engaging a passionate and diverse community of content creators and streamers who are ready to align with our cause and make a real difference,” Katherine Ash, Executive General Manager, Fundraising & Philanthropy at Royal Flying Doctor Service (Queensland Section) said in a press release. “Every dollar raised helps us continue our mission to provide critical healthcare to those who need it most.”

Content creators with an audience are encouraged to visit the Royal Flying Doctor Service website for more details about this charity initiative, with a Discord available for inquiries. The first push for Change the Game will kick off in May 2025, with streamers able to gather funds via Tiltify. There’s also opportunities for sponsorship and direct collaboration with the RFDS, as the organisation looks to reach new audiences.

As noted by the Royal Flying Doctor Service, those who participate will “not only help fund vital healthcare services but also become part of a growing network that champions the positive impact of gaming.”