Rise of the Golden Idol gets new DLC in May 2025

Color Gray Games has confirmed the next DLC for The Rise of the Golden Idol – the mysteriously titled The Lemurian Phoenix – will officially launch on 13 May 2025. It’s the second of four major DLCs for the point-and-click mystery, following The Sins of New Wells, which dropped in March.

As announced on Steam, this new mystery will be slightly larger than its predecessor, adding in five new scenarios to solve, expanding on the mysteries at the heart of Rise. Per Color Gray, the story follows a royal celebration gone awry: “Amidst the Lemurian aristocracy’s extravagant holiday celebrations, a murder ignites a complex conspiracy that reaches back to 1910. Return to the scene of the crime and uncover the truth.”

“Explore themes of deceit, wealth and power in five new scenarios spanning from 1910 to 1950. Your pursuit of the truth will lead you through decadent parties, ancient temples and dangerous rituals.”

The five scenarios unravelling the story are titled as follows: Eternity’s End, Ascension, Royal Blood, Revelation, and A Blaze of Glory. They don’t reveal much about what’s to come, but there is certainly plenty of intrigue here, and promises of much drama.

Read: The Rise of the Golden Idol’s first DLC launches in March

Those keen to dive into new Rise of the Golden Idol adventures can purchase The Lemurian Phoenix outright for USD $5.99 | £4.99 | €4.89, and it’s also available in the game’s Detective Pass, which includes all four DLCs. Anyone with a Netflix subscription can also download and play this DLC for free.

If the announcement sparks interest and you haven’t yet checked out Rise of the Golden Idol yet, now’s the time to leap in. This game was one of the GamesHub GOTY 2024 picks, for its unique point-and-click detective mechanics, which expand on those from The Case of the Golden Idol.

“The Rise of the Golden Idol is an excellent, worthy follow-up to The Case of the Golden Idol that takes the formula of the original game, and shakes it up with a fresh aesthetic, and even more challenging puzzles. While it consistently makes you feel stupid, there’s also so much satisfaction in finally working your way towards a viable puzzle solution, and figuring out exactly what’s gone down in each level scenario,” we wrote. “Questioning what I believed was the only way to find the real solution, and that’s exactly why The Rise of the Golden Idol works so well.”

The Lemurian Phoenix will continue the game’s central mystery on 13 May 2025.