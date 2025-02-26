The Rise of the Golden Idol’s first DLC launches in March

The Rise of the Golden Idol is set to get its first DLC chapter, The Sins of New Wells, in March 2025. This will be the first of four new mysteries, with each expanding the game’s unique mythos, exploring the adventures of side characters, and strangers.

As announced, this DLC chapter will be available for USD $5.99 and equivalents around the world, although it can also be purchased through the game’s Detective Pass (USD $17.99), and it’s also included for free with the Netflix mobile version of the game.

Here’s the official description, for those keen-eyed detectives looking to solve new mysteries in the world of the Golden Idol:

“Homicide detective [REDACTED] has been transferred to the [REDACTED], where corruption runs as deep as the sewers beneath New Wells. Here, crime is business as usual. But as he and his new partner, Cliff Savea, investigate a string of brutal crimes, they find themselves pulled into something far more insidious… Lemurian magic.”

This particular case will include four new scenarios to solve, in similar fashion to their predecessors. As before, there will many blanks in your investigation, and you’ll need to discover which words and clues fit where, by analysing your surrounds and questioning your assumptions.

It really is great to see The Rise of the Golden Idol expanded with new DLC stories. As one of the best games of 2024, it deserves new chances in the spotlight. It also seemed to get far less attention and far fewer accolades compared to its predecessor, on launch, so hopefully this is a chance to grab new folks and enlighten them to the ways of the Golden Idol.

In our end-of-year wrap-ups, we called the base game an “excellent, worthy follow-up” to The Case of the Golden Idol that does just enough differently to be compelling in its own right.

“While it consistently makes you feel stupid, there’s also so much satisfaction in finally working your way towards a viable puzzle solution, and figuring out exactly what’s gone down in each level scenario,” we wrote. “When you first come across a scene – a jail with an escaped prisoner, or an icy tundra where a man has seemingly fallen down steps – you conjure a narrative in your head. You assume. Then the game forces you to question those assumptions, as you pick apart the truth of the matter.”

It’s a very clever detective game with a real novelty in its investigations, and it’s certainly worth checking out if you haven’t already. For those who have blasted through The Rise of the Golden Idol, rest assured, more mysteries are on the way shortly. Stay tuned for more updates on Steam.