Resident Evil 4 remake ‘Separate Ways’ expansion may be coming

Keen-eyed data miners have spotted reference to the DLC expansion content for Resident Evil 4, Separate Ways, in the code of the 2023 remake.
28 Mar 2023
Edmond Tran
Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways Ada Wong

Image: Capcom

The 2023 remake of Resident Evil 4, Capcom’s genre-defining action horror game, has released to significant acclaim. But not even a week out from its general release, and chatter of post-game expansion content is already rife.

Capcom itself immediately announced that the Resident Evil 4 remake would be getting a free downloadable content update to introduce The Mercenaries on 7 April – an arcade-style mode that was present in the original game.

Now, keen-eyed players have spotted evidence of another piece of post-expansion content referenced in the game’s code.

Twitter user @ResiEvilCentral brought the discovery to light, sharing findings from Resident Evil Wiki Discord user, Gosetsu. In addition to discovering the characters and costumes that will be available in The Mercenaries, they also discovered a reference to something called ‘The Another Order.’

The Another Order was the Japanese title for Separate Ways, a story campaign expansion to Resident Evil 4 that was included in all versions of the game released after the initial release on Nintendo GameCube in 2005.

Separate Ways revolves around supporting character Ada Wong, and explores her movements throughout the events of Resident Evil 4. Ada’s most notable difference is that she has access to a grappling hook, which allows her to reach areas inaccessible to the primary protagonist of the game, Leon Kennedy.

According to reporting by VGC, industry insiders had already reported that a remake of Separate Ways was in the works and suggested that this iteration would be expanded upon. The original version featured five chapters in total.

Naturally, Capcom has not confirmed the existence of Separate Ways, and there is no information to suggest when a release date for this content might be available. But it makes sense that one of the most influential games of the 2000s would get such attentive treatment.

In the GamesHub review of Resident Evil 4, we said that the remake featured ‘several smart choices that help it feel true to the original, but also shape the adventure into something that overall feels more cohesive, modern, and thrilling than ever. It’s a stellar example of how to revitalise a classic.’

Resident Evil 4 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

