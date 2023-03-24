News

 > News > PlayStation

Resident Evil 4 ‘The Mercenaries’ mode release date revealed

The excellent, action-packed mode that began in the original Resident Evil 4 will be coming to the remake as a free downloadable update.
24 Mar 2023
Edmond Tran
Resident Evil 4 The Mercenaries release date

PlayStation

Image: Capcom

Share Icon

The 2023 remake of Resident Evil 4 was very warmly received by critics in the week before its release – which wasn’t much of a surprise, given the acclaimed status of the original 2005 game. But one thing that was missing from the horror-action game was its famously robust bonus arcade gameplay mode, called ‘The Mercenaries.’

Capcom has now revealed that The Mercenaries will be available as free downloadable content for Resident Evil 4. The release date for The Mercenaries will be 7 April 2023.

This information was revealed in RE4’s launch trailer and the official RE4 website.

First originating in the 2005 version of Resident Evil 4, The Mercenaries presents a number of different combat arena stages, and a ticking countdown timer. It challenges you to get the highest score possible by attempting to survive endless waves of Resident Evil 4’s toughest enemies.

It’s notable in that it lets you play as many of the game’s supporting characters, as well as protagonist Leon Kennedy. Each character has their own unique weapon loadout and styles of play, which can drastically change up how you approach things. Characters featured in the original Mercenaries mode in RE4 included Ada Wong, Krauser, Hunk, and Albert Wesker.

The inclusion of an updated version of this mode should elevate an already-impressive game that revitalises one of the best entries in the Resident Evil franchise.

In the GamesHub review of Resident Evil 4, Alessandro Fillari remarked that the remake ‘reinforces what made the original RE4 such an essential game, and in modernising and rethinking the game’s overall tone and structure, it also makes for a more intense and satisfying descent into survival horror.’

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Culture News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
lush super mario bros movie
?>
News

Lush launches Super Mario Bros. Movie cosmetics and bath bombs

Lush has officially launched a wild collaboration with Nintendo and Illumination.

Leah J. Williams
diablo 4 activision blizzard
?>
News

How to play the Diablo 4 beta in March 2023

Diablo IV is hitting beta Early Access in March 2023. Here's when you can jump into the game.

Leah J. Williams
Diablo 4 open beta warning
?>
News

Diablo 4 open beta will have 'lengthy queue times,’ Blizzard warns

Diablo 4 players expecting to hop into the game's upcoming open beta should temper expectations.

Leah J. Williams
MindsEye Everwhere Build A Rocket Boy
?>
News

Former GTA boss reveals AAA game within 'Everywhere' metaverse

Everywhere is new GTA Online-style multiplayer space where you can shoot, drive, and create. It will also house another AAA…

Edmond Tran
future games show spring showcase game announcements
?>
News

Future Games Show Spring Showcase: Every game announcement

The Future Games Show Spring Showcase featured a range of fresh looks and reveals for upcoming PC and console games.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login