Resident Evil 4 ‘The Mercenaries’ mode release date revealed

The 2023 remake of Resident Evil 4 was very warmly received by critics in the week before its release – which wasn’t much of a surprise, given the acclaimed status of the original 2005 game. But one thing that was missing from the horror-action game was its famously robust bonus arcade gameplay mode, called ‘The Mercenaries.’

Capcom has now revealed that The Mercenaries will be available as free downloadable content for Resident Evil 4. The release date for The Mercenaries will be 7 April 2023.

This information was revealed in RE4’s launch trailer and the official RE4 website.

First originating in the 2005 version of Resident Evil 4, The Mercenaries presents a number of different combat arena stages, and a ticking countdown timer. It challenges you to get the highest score possible by attempting to survive endless waves of Resident Evil 4’s toughest enemies.

It’s notable in that it lets you play as many of the game’s supporting characters, as well as protagonist Leon Kennedy. Each character has their own unique weapon loadout and styles of play, which can drastically change up how you approach things. Characters featured in the original Mercenaries mode in RE4 included Ada Wong, Krauser, Hunk, and Albert Wesker.

The inclusion of an updated version of this mode should elevate an already-impressive game that revitalises one of the best entries in the Resident Evil franchise.

In the GamesHub review of Resident Evil 4, Alessandro Fillari remarked that the remake ‘reinforces what made the original RE4 such an essential game, and in modernising and rethinking the game’s overall tone and structure, it also makes for a more intense and satisfying descent into survival horror.’