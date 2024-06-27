Cattle Country promises a cosy mix of Stardew Valley and Red Dead

If you enjoyed the quieter moments of Red Dead Redemption 2 – sitting with your travelling companions, sharing meals, getting your hair cut, and wandering camp – then Castle Pixel’s upcoming game, Cattle Country, is pitched directly at you. As announced, Cattle Country is a cosy life simulator game that mixes both Stardew Valley and Red Dead Redemption.

In this game, you are a cowboy finding a life on the frontier – fishing, farming, mining, and crafting to get by. You’ll also spend time contending with bandits and criminals, as in Wild West Quests you’ll confront the realities of living in dangerous times. You’ll need to fight off robbery attempts, complete quests for your fellow townsfolk, and occasionally wander beyond town to “discover dastardly plots.”

Cattle Country doesn’t have a release date just yet, but early looks have impressed so far. There’s certainly strong shades of Stardew Valley here, but the game’s cowboy theming is also very novel, providing some lovely flavour that should differentiate it from its genre peers.

It’s also worth mentioning that Castle Pixel is responsible for the Blossom Tales franchise, which has been very warmly received, so Cattle Country has a notable pedigree that will inform its development.

Check out the first trailer for the game, courtesy of IGN:

And here’s a features rundown, via Steam:

“Cattle Country straddles the saddle of cozy wholesome gaming and action-adventure. Serving up hours of the slice-of-life you’d expect on the frontier – including mining, fishing, crafting, and farming – along with deep-rooted Wild West Quests delivering stories of romance, cattle drives, bandits, and robberies.”



“Making your home on the range is a modern departure. From sunup to sundown, you’ll be rollin’ up your sleeves and gettin’ your hands dirty working the land and raising your cattle. Building and crafting as you go to make your own little slice of heaven under the blues skies of Cattle Country.”

You can learn more about the upcoming game on its Steam homepage – and if you like what you see, then a wishlist goes a long way.