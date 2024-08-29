News

Raven Software union files NLRB complaint against Microsoft and Activision

Raven Software has alleged Microsoft and Activision are taking part in "bad faith bargaining."
29 Aug 2024 11:26
Leah J. Williams
raven software qa activision blizzard

Image: Raven Software

Raven Software’s established union has filed an official complaint with the US National Labor Relations Board, alleging Microsoft and Activision are taking part in “bad faith bargaining” as all parties work towards a new studio contract.

Raven Software’s union, formed in 2022, is currently seeking to pen its first collective bargaining agreement with Microsoft and Activision. The terms of this contract are not publicly available, although we can assume it seeks more workplace protections for employees.

Per the studio’s complaint, surfaced by Game File, proceedings for these negotiations have not been smooth, and Microsoft and Activision are alleged to be dragging the process out. Raven Software has accused the companies of bargaining in bad faith and taking part in “concerted activities (Retaliation, Discharge, Discipline).”

“After Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, our members were optimistic that they would progress quickly to a first contract at Raven Software,” Claude Cummings Jr., president of the Communication Workers of America told Game File. “Unfortunately, that has not happened.”

Read: Raven Software QA workers successfully vote to unionise

“We encourage Microsoft to address the concerns raised in the Unfair Labor Practice charge and make reaching a fair agreement a priority.”

Per Game File, it appears enthusiasm around the company’s unionisation is now waning. While there were no obstacles to its formation, it is alleged there’s now other roadblocks standing in the way of future progress in contract negotiations. Raven has reportedly taken part in multiple contract discussions with Microsoft and Activision management since the union formed, with few changes made.

In response to these allegations, Microsoft told Game File the company is “committed to negotiating in good faith.” At this stage, it’s unclear how the official complaint to the NLRB will change these circumstances, and whether Raven Software will achieve its overarching goals.

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

