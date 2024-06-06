itch.io’s Queer Games Bundle is back for another year, offering nearly 500 games, apps, and zines created by queer developers located all around the world. The bundle is a celebration of queer pride, and launches during Pride Month every year.

It’s designed to monetarily support queer developers, with the aim of helping them gain a liveable wage, while also allowing them to share their stories with supporters. In the bundle, you’ll find a massive range of queer games speaking to the diversity of the human experience – personal stories, reflections, explorations of queer life and sexuality, and much more besides.

“Imagine what the developers and artists in this bundle could create a year from now if they weren’t worried about starving or how to pay their rent this month,” the bundle’s description reads. “Purchasing the Queer Games Bundle is a direct action that you can take right now to support queer people in a life-changing way, and in exchange, you get nearly 500 amazing, heartfelt, fun, and radical games and artworks.”

The Queer Games Bundle goes for USD $60.00 – the price of a AAA game – to ensure that developers who have contributed will be supported across Pride Month, and beyond. There is also a cheaper USD $10-20 tier for those who can’t quite afford the full price, but those who are in a position to buy the full-priced bundle are encouraged to do so.

So far, the Queer Games Bundle has raised USD $5,660 of its USD $6,000 goal, with this aim likely set to expand as support for the bundle grows – hopefully the target is well and truly surpassed during Pride Month.

What do you get in the Queer Games Bundle 2024?

As announced, there’s hundreds of games (digital and for tabletop) included in the Queer Games Bundle for 2024. There’s also a range of zines, books, and software to round out the offering. Here’s a few highlights for an idea of what to expect:

2064: Read Only Memories – MidBoss’ excellent cyberpunk adventure is included in the Queer Games Bundle 2024. This is a game focussed on the social challenges and culture of a future world.

Do I Pass? – This game from Taylor McCue is a visual novel about the challenges facing a transgender woman in a society filled with prejudice.

Assemblage of Angels – This surreal Twine game from Spider Lily Studios is all about assembling an angel, and beholding your creation.

Cat Shelter – This game from Luc Naril is a cosy puzzle game set in a cat shelter.

What Waits Beneath – This is a game from Nevyn Holmes that allows you to take part in “unique journeys to the depths” through journaling.

Ghost Economy – This book-based tale from Millard Crow “examines the space where queer art clashes against heteronormative systems, and challenges their compatibility.”

Besides these inclusions, there’s hundreds of other unique projects and stories in the bundle, all created by queer developers. Those looking for new, fresh perspectives, or to support queer creatives during Pride Month, will certainly find this in the Queer Games Bundle for 2024.

You can learn more about this bundle over on itch.io.