Queensland Games Festival returns in July 2023

The Queensland Games Festival returns to the Brisbane Powerhouse on 22 July 2023 – this weekend – for a massive show featuring video games and tabletop games from local developers. The festival is a free public event for everyone, and will feature hands-on workshops, game showcases and previews, panel talks, and more.

A number of games have already been announced for the show, with the event headlined by the upcoming cosy adventure game, Go-Go Town! from Prideful Sloth (Grow: Song of the Evertree, Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles). Attendees will get a sneak peek of this game, with developers from the studio guiding playthroughs.

Steve Jackson and Ian Livingstone will also present Fighting Fantasy Adventures during the event, with several live games taking place. This pen-and-paper TTRPG takes players on solo and co-op adventures through dark and dangerous worlds.

Other exhibitors confirmed to appear include: My Little Pony: Mane Merge, Bears in Space, Isle of Feathers, Crash Course Builder, Fire Noodle Eating Champs, Knight RPG, Ribbit, Metal Evil, SumOrbit, Frogreign, Verbal Void, Halloween Cat-tastrophe, On Point VR, Maiwar VR, Curses and Covens, Gem Hunters, Battlemage vs MechaDinos, and Scarlet Pages.

These games will be on show throughout the event, and a number of talks will also allow deeper insight into their varied creations, and the challenges of game development. Other sessions will focus on emerging game developers, the work of the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association (IGEA), and Screen Queensland’s funding opportunities.

Developer Gameloft (My Little Pony: Mane Merge) will also share a talk specifically for younger kids, to help them learn more about games.

You can find out more about the upcoming Queensland Games Festival on the event website. No tickets are necessary to attend in person, although select panels will require registration.