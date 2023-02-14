News

 > News > Xbox

Double Fine launches 22-hour Psychonauts 2 documentary

PsychOdyssey dives deep into the development of Psychonauts 2, revealing the pressure of creating a worthy sequel.
14 Feb 2023
Leah J. Williams
psychonauts 2 double fine documentary

Xbox

Image: Double Fine

Share Icon

Double Fine’s Psychonauts 2 was a clear labour of love; a game developed with a reverence for the original Psychonauts, and a desire to re-engage a now-adult audience in a whimsical and surreal world. The journey to creating this connection is now well on show, with the launch of Double Fine PsychOdyssey, a new 22-hour documentary charting the development of the critically-acclaimed Psychonauts 2.

The documentary was reportedly seven years in the making, and charts every step of development from the beginning, to the award-winning end. There are 32 episodes in total to chew through, each clocking in at around an hour, and they’re well worth diving into if you’re a Double Fine or Psychonauts fan.

You can check out the bite-sized trailer for the series below, to get a sense of the depth and scope of this project, which was created by Double Fine Productions and 2 Player Productions:

Notably, the series is designed to celebrate Psychonauts 2 – but it doesn’t shy away from the bad. Even in the trailer, developers can be seen criticising elements like level design, and talking to the intense pressure that plagued every developer on the Double Fine team.

In a voiceover, one developer tearily talks of only relying on faith in the creation of the game – raising issues with other members of Double Fine, who appear frustrated with progress. The Covid-19 pandemic also played into the development cycle, and this is depicted clearly in the documentary.

This is notable, as while many game developers faced issues with the Covid-19 pandemic, it has rarely been depicted in an in-depth documentary like this. ‘I guess one of the obstacles for game dev should have been biblical,’ one developer says of the circumstances.

In the final, triumphant moments of the trailer, Double Fine’s Tim Schafer is seen presenting on a stage, finally unveiling Psychonauts 2 to the world – a happy ending charged with plenty of emotion. This journey is clearly on show within PsychOdyssey, and should elevate the narrative over each of the documentary’s 32 episodes.

You can check out the entire PsychOdyssey documentary on YouTube now, with each episode focussing on one aspect of development – from funding, public reveals, and bittersweet lows, to bringing the game to the masses. It’s a wild trip, and a wonderful all-access glimpse at how game development really works.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Features News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
xbox game pass rival game sales
?>
News

Microsoft admits Xbox Game Pass has reduced game sales

Microsoft has revealed its base game sales have decreased significantly since the launch of Xbox Game Pass.

Leah J. Williams
wwe 2k23 rhea ripley full roster list playable wrestlers
?>
News

WWE 2K23: Full roster of 180+ playable wrestlers revealed

The WWE 2K23 roster includes classic and current stars, alongside some celebrity guests.

Leah J. Williams
metroid prime remastered retro studios game developer credits
?>
News

Metroid Prime Remastered does not credit original developers

Metroid Prime Remastered only references the original Retro Studios team as a whole.

Leah J. Williams
dead island 2 game
?>
News

Dead Island 2 has been pushed forward by one week

Dead Island 2 has changed release dates again – but for the better, this time.

Leah J. Williams
The Last of Us HBO Lamar Johnson and Jeffrey Pierce Interview
?>
News

The Last of Us interview: Henry and Perry actors examine their work

Lamar Johnson and Jeffrey Pierce discuss their creative processes during the filming of The Last of Us, and share their…

Emily Shiel
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login